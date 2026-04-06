Georgia Bulldogs Is Georgia’s newest football commit really related to Dwight Eisenhower? Abram Eisenhower says he’s a ‘distant’ relative of former president. 3-star Lowndes High School OL prospect Abram Eisenhower grew up rooting for Georgia football. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Class of 2027 prospect also says he is a distant relative of U.S. general and President Dwight D. Eisenhower. (Courtesy of Abram Eisenhower)

By Jeff Sentell 1 hour ago Share

Lowndes High School offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower committed to UGA over the weekend. That’s a last name we don’t see in many recruiting stories. It invites a natural curiosity as you scan the young man’s face.

There’s a resemblance to the mental picture of those black-and-white newsreels and photos from “The Greatest Generation” in American history. Which behooves anyone who knows U.S. history to ask if he’s related to the great World War II general who became our 34th president, Dwight D. Eisenhower. RELATED Panel: Rename Georgia military bases after Eisenhower, Moore The 3-star offensive lineman initially laughed at the question. He’s likely heard about “Ike” as many times as he heard “hike” growing up playing football. The topic probably came up on the first day of every school year. But he happily obliged. “Yeah,” he said. “Yes, there is. There is.”

Seriously?

“Yes, sir.” Is it a cousin? A great uncle? Maybe four or five times once removed? “It is something like that,” Eisenhower told DawgNation back in January. “I know it is a couple of or a few times removed. I think it might be six removed or something. Somewhere in there.” He went back and did some research. “I found out my relation with the president,” he said this week. “Fourth cousin. Five times removed.”

Georgia football commitments with an American president in their bloodline are rare. While there are no records about that sort of thing, it is highly unusual, even with a last name like Eisenhower. His commitment journey was also a snapshot of a simpler time. While speaking to him in January, he made it clear how big it was to be recruited by the Dawgs. While anything can happen in this era of high-stakes recruiting, the commitment he made on Saturday night was the most likely outcome. The phrase “inevitable” is too strong a term, but there was a lot of inertia behind a potential future with the red and black. “While we were talking in January, you said you could feel that I was going to commit and I had it in my mind, too,” he told DawgNation on Saturday night. “But I wanted to make sure everything was good. Visited practice. Then I realized this was the place for me.”

Eisenhower visited UGA last week for that practice. He made his commitment to Kirby Smart on Saturday evening, then announced it to the world about 20 minutes later. RELATED What Kirby Smart wants to see at first Georgia football spring scrimmage He was at that spring practice last Thursday and absorbed a lot. When he was traveling back to South Georgia, it all hit him. “Just thinking about it the whole ride home,” he said. “I slept on it. I prayed about it and the next morning I woke up and told myself it was time.” He boiled it down succinctly. “The main part is I want to win, I want to develop and I want to be the best,” Eisenhower said.

When he called Smart Saturday night to share the news, they talked about hunting at first. But then he told him he was ready to be a Dawg. Eisenhower said he told his father, Adam, about his commitment first. He’d also been a Georgia fan all his life in their generational Bulldog family. “I had that Nick Chubb jersey back then,” Eisenhower said of his own childhood. It was a moment that Eisenhower said his 10-year-old self would have been jumping up and down about. “He probably wouldn’t have been able to believe it,” Abram Eisenhower said.