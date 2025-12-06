High school football playoffs live blog: Gainesville pick-six takes strong lead

The road to Atlanta has never been shorter — and tougher — than it will be Friday night for 16 Georgia high school football teams.
The GHSA football semifinals will kick off Friday night, and Peach State powerhouses will battle teams trying to make their first state championship.
National attention will shift to the only quarterfinal game being played Friday night. That’s the highly-anticipated matchup between Gainesville and Hughes, two nationally-ranked Class 5A teams who had to wait an extra week to play after Gainesville and the GHSA litigated punishments for a brawl in the school’s second-round game at Brunswick.
Gainesville’s Darryn Williams takes first two-score lead on pick-six
Darryn Williams just shocked the home crowd at Hughes with a pick-six. Williams intercepted a pass off the hands of a Hughes receiver at the Gainesville 30-yard line.
Williams took off and won the 70-yard race to the goal line. Gainesville took a 27-13 lead with the score.
Hughes thought it had tied the game at 20-20 on a long touchdown run before a holding call behind the play negated the score.
Buford takes 11-0 lead on explosive score
Buford running back Jameer Cantrell erupted for an 89-yard touchdown run for the game’s first touchdown. The Wolves converted a two-point conversion for an 11-0 lead over Valdosta.
Heard County halves Toombs County’s lead before half
Heard County’s Ethan Tisdale cut Toombs County’s 14-0 lead in half with a 10-yard touchdown run. Tisdale cut Heard County’s deficit to 14-7 with less than a minute before halftime.
Carrollton RB houses his second touchdown in potential blowout
Carrollton running back Cameron Brown is having another eye-popping performance Friday night. Brown blazed through the heart of North Gwinnett’s defense and past the second and third levels for his second touchdown of the night.
Carrollton has a 27-0 lead on four rushing touchdowns. Brown led Carrollton’s rushing attack last Friday night when the Trojans hammered Grayson 34-14.
Upset Watch: Hapeville Charter leads Sumter County
Hapeville Charter entered Friday night as a 17-point underdog. The Hornets head into the locker room with a 10-3 lead over Sumter County.
Creekside ground game builds first half lead
Creekside is known for its explosiveness through the air, but the Seminoles flexed their muscles in the run game with a short score against Kell.
Ced Kelley powered across the goal line for a 21-3 lead over Kell.
Gainesville freshman snags first TD of season for lead
Gainesville freshman Trent Wilcox snagged an eye-popping touchdown catch over his back shoulder. Quarterback Kharim Hughley found Wilcox for the freshman’s first career touchdown.
Gainesville regained the lead 20-13 in the second quarter.
Sandy Creek blocks field goal, takes 11-point lead into halftime
Sandy Creek preserved its two-score lead over LaGrange with a blocked field goal right before halftime. The block kept the Patriots ahead 21-10.
Defending champ Hebron Christian rolling Greater Atlanta Christian early
Hebron Christian has built a 14-3 lead over Greater Atlanta Christian at the end of the first quarter. The Lions are trying to extend their winning streak to 15 games against GHSA opponents.
Hebron Christian appears to be on its way to fighting for its state title defense in Atlanta two weeks from now.
Benedictine takes first two-score lead against Marist
Benedictine quarterback Stephen Cannon cashed a 26-yard rushing touchdown for a 21-7 lead over Marist.
Sandy Creek takes two-score lead on second TD from QB
Sandy Creek quarterback Caleb Hill scored a four-yard rushing touchdown on an off tackle run. The Patriots took a 21-10 lead over LaGrange with the score.
Gainesville hits back with kick return, second TD pass
Gainesville running back Nigel Newkirk’s biggest play of the game so far came on special teams. Newkirk returned the kickoff following a Hughes touchdown well into the red zone.
Three plays later, Gainesville quarterback Kharim Hughley found Collin Porterfield to tie the game at 13-13.
Carrollton rolling, freshman QB claims 20-0 lead
Carrollton freshman quarterback CJ Cypher rolled into the end zone for the Trojans’ third rushing touchdown of the night. Cypher scored untouched on a quarterback draw from seven yards out to extend the lead.
Creekside takes two-score lead with air attack
Creekside quarterback Cayden Benson has his second explosive touchdown toss of the night. The Seminoles lead Kell 14-0 after Benson’s pass to Armani Hill.
Buford touchdown wiped, Wolves settle for field goal
An illegal block in the back wiped a would-be Buford touchdown off the board, but the Wolves still salvaged the drive with the first points of the game. Buford kicked a 37-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead at Valdosta.
Hughes takes seven-point lead over Gainesville
Hughes running back Qwantavius Wiggins ripped off Hughes’ second explosive TD run of the night from 43 yards out. Wiggins beat the Gainesville defense to the edge on a third-and-long and raced untouched across the goal line.
Hughes leads 13-6.
Both teams have struggled on special teams early, each missing an extra point.
West Laurens gets pick, quick touchdown to close on Jefferson
West Laurens intercepted a Jefferson pass and scored on the next play. The Raiders are fighting to keep their season alive and trail Jefferson just 14-13.
Defending 2A champ Carver leads Burke County 13-7 at half
Carver-Columbus isn’t totally comfortable in its semifinal game against 26-point underdog Burke County. The Tigers lead the Bears 13-7 at the half.
Sandy Creek builds lead on fourth-and-goal TD
Sandy Creek quarterback Caleb Hill took a 14-3 lead over LaGrange in the clutch. Hill housed a 10-yard rushing touchdown on fourth-and-gaol.
Jefferson ground game grinding out 14-7 lead
Jefferson is imposing its will on the ground and has taken a 14-7 lead over West Laurens. The Dragons regained the lead on a quarterback sneak from Colton Grant.
Upset Watch: Calvary Day leads Fellowship Christian
Calvary Day is out to a 17-7 lead over Fellowship Christian in the second quarter. The Cavaliers entered Friday night as seven-point favorites.
Fellowship Christian entered the postseason as the No. 1 overall seed.
Class A Division II update: Bowdon, Lincoln County lead
Bowdon and Lincoln County are well on their way to a state championship matchup. Both teams enter the second quarter with two-score leads.
Bowdon leads Clinch County 14-0 at the end of the first half. Lincoln County extended its lead to 14-0 after a poor punt by Early County gave the Red Devils a short field.
If Bowdon were to face Lincoln County in the state championship, it would be the Red Devils against the Red Devils.
Carrollton chases second TD run in strong start
Carrollton quarterback Mason Holtzclaw cashed a 13-yard rushing touchdown for a 13-0 lead over North Gwinnett. The Trojans have scored 47 unanswered points going back to their 34-14 win over Grayson last Friday.
West Laurens scores first TD on long run
West Laurens running back JD Hogan ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run for the Raiders’ first points of the game against Jefferson. West Laurens is trying to make its first state championship appearance in program history.
Jefferson’s Darren Pinkard drew first blood with a rushing touchdown.
Benedictine takes 14-7 lead over Marist
Benedictine has an early lead in a Class 4A battle between run-heavy offenses. The Cadets took a 14-7 advantage thanks to a 21-yard rushing touchdown from Stanley Smart Jr.
Marist-Benedictine was the only game this week that the Maxwell Ratings projected as a toss-up.
Hughes responds with physical touchdown drive
Hughes leaned on its bread and butter to retake a 7-6 lead over Gainesville. The Panthers responded to their touchdown-causing fumble with a long touchdown drive capped by a 32-yard rushing touchdown from Carsyn Baker.
Sandy Creek explodes for early lead
Sandy Creek quarterback Caleb Hill found Corey Hadley Jr. on a 65-yard touchdown pass for the game’s first touchdown. The Patriots took a 7-3 lead over LaGrange with the score.
Carrollton ground game draws first blood
Carrollton took a 6-0 lead over North Gwinnett with its dominant ground game. Running back Cameron Wood exploded between the tackles and ran through a defender to give the Trojans the lead.
Creekside’s electric offense explodes early
Creekside quarterback Cayden Benson has dominated secondaries all season, and the Seminoles are rolling early against Kell.
Benson found speedy receiver Eric Paul in open space, and Paul burned the Longhorn defense for an early 7-0 lead.
Gainesville gets turnover, TD in back to back plays
Gainesville didn’t wait long to assert itself at Hughes. The Red Elephants recovered a Hughes fumble 32 yards from the end zone and scored on the next play.
Clemson quarterback commit Kharim Hughley connected with Legend Wilmont on a32-yard touchdown pass for an early 6-0 lead.
Lincoln County jumps out to early lead
Lincoln County is expected to have one of the easiest wins tonight against Early County. The Red Devils are off to a good start with a 7-0 lead after breaking off a 74-yard rushing touchdown.
Lincoln County is a 19-point favorite tonight.
3 Super 11 selections playing tonight
Three AJC Super 11 selections are still playing football.
Bowdon tight end Kaiden Prothro, Buford safety Tyriq Green and Gainesville EDGE Xavier Griffin will play in highly-anticipated matchups.
Green’s Wolves are hunting a victory in Winnersville Friday night. Buford is favored by 11 points at Valdosta as two No. 1 seeds face off the Class 6A bracket.
Green and Prothro both signed with the University of Georgia earlier this week.
Griffin hasn’t made the semifinals yet, but more eyes will likely be on him tonight than the other two games combined. That’s because the Red Elephants visit No. 1-ranked Class 5A team Hughes in a game with national attention.
Griffin signed with the University of Alabama this week.
Four reigning champions still alive in title defense
The defending state champions of GHSA’s four biggest classifications have already been eliminated. Only four still have a chance to defend their state title.
Here are the four defending state champions that are still fighting for the lives in the semifinals.
Class 3A-A Private: Greater Atlanta Christian at Hebron Christian (-24)
Grayson (6A), Milton (5A), North Oconee (4A) and Calhoun (3A) all lost in the second and third rounds.
GHSA semifinals spreads, rankings
Below are the final regular season top-10 rankings and point spreads, according to Maxwell Rankings, for every Georgia high school football playoff game on Friday night. Notably, the only unranked team still playing is Pepperell in Class A Division I.
Class 6A
No. 2 Buford (-14) at No. 5 Valdosta
No. 8 North Gwinnett at No. 3 Carrollton (-19)
Class 5A
No. 4 Gainesville at No. 1 Hughes (-11)
Class 4A
No. 6 Marist at No. 4 Benedictine (EVEN)
No. 5 Kell at No. 1 Creekside (-30)
Class 3A
No. 8 LaGrange at No. 1 Sandy Creek (-14)
No. 7 West Laurens at No. 3 Jefferson (-7)
Class 2A
No. 9 Sumter County (-17) at No. 12 Hapeville Charter
No. 9 Burke County at No. 1 Carver-Columbus (-26)
Class A Division I
No. 2 Toombs County (-8) at No. 3 Heard County
Pepperell at No. 1 Worth County (-18)
Class A Division II
No. 3 Bowdon (-5) at No. 2 Clinch County
No. 1 Lincoln County (-19) at No. 8 Early County
Class 3A-A Private
No. 3 Calvary Day at No. 2 Fellowship Christian (-7)
No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian at No. 1 Hebron Christian (-24)
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
