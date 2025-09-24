The Win Column: B-Finn weighs in

How you know things are going well for your NFL football team (beyond the 1-2 record, the 30-0 loss and the fact that you may soon be on kicker No. 3 ):

Among other things, Finneran’s not a fan of the pistol formation that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson loves, saying it eliminates “some big-time opportunities to get your guys open” via play-action.

🗣️ On the larger problem: “I think my bigger concern is the system and what’s going on with the coaching staff in terms of getting them in as good a situation as possible.”

And that pick-six where he just didn’t see the defender in the flat? Egregious.

🗣️ On Michael Penix Jr.: Accuracy could be better. And “looks like he got a little bit hot-footy, got rid of the ball a little quicker than he needed to.”

The man who caught every crucial third-down pass from Michael Vick (in real life and in Madden video games ) has been sports-talking on Atlanta’s 680 the Fan for well over a decade now. And he’s got thoughts.

But like my labradoodle repeatedly running into a screen door, I need as many people as possible to tell me how to act moving forward.

To that, AJC sports editor Rod Beard says don’t panic . Columnist Ken Sugiura says we’ve got coaching problems . They’re both right, probably.

Indeed, things have gotten ugly quick for the Atlanta Falcons.

Anyway … shoot me an email with the pride of your high school. Bonus points for specific tales of freakish athletic exploits. We love those.

⭐ Who’s the best or most famous athlete who went to your high school?

More substantive Georgia football thoughts momentarily. But first, a question in honor of Rabun County High recently retiring the jersey of Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton:

Want even more Falcons coverage? Sign up for the weekly Dirty Birds Dispatch newsletter.

Surely the football gods wouldn’t be so cruel as to cook up another loss against a team like that.

Washington, of course, is coached by former Falcons head man and 28-3 co-conspirator Dan Quinn. It may also turn to backup QB Marcus Mariota — who dipped on Atlanta after being benched in 2022 — on Sunday.

🗣️ On how much fans should freak out: “I don’t know if it should be right now or wait until the first quarter of the season is over. And after Sunday at 1 o’clock when you got a beat up Commanders team coming in here … If you jack this one up and go 1-3 in conference play, you really put yourself behind the eight ball for any semblance of trying to make a postseason run.”

Since that October day in 2019, the Bulldogs have rattled off 33 straight wins at Sanford Stadium. That’s the longest active streak in the country — and, as you’ll see in the spiffy graphic above, it’s getting up there in terms of all-timers, too.

The last time Georgia football lost a home game, it was against Will Muschamp’s South Carolina Gamecocks. Jake Fromm threw three interceptions and Rodrigo Blankenship flubbed a field goal in double overtime.

“The toughest places to play are where the best players are,” head coach Kirby Smart told reporters this week. “So, like, when you have really good teams, they’re hard to play against. I don’t know that the atmosphere alone makes it that way.”

But I have a feeling it’ll all end pretty soon.

I need not remind Bulldog fans of recent woes against Alabama, and Saturday’s affair with quarterback Ty Simpson, receiver Ryan Williams and the 17th-ranked Tide is a frightening one for a young defense.

You can (almost) always count on Kentucky, which is due into Sanford next week, to turn a game into a rock fight.

Ole Miss (currently No. 13, whooped Georgia good last season) arrives on Oct. 18.

Tenth-ranked Texas comes to town Nov. 15.

Georgia could win each of those games, of course. It’s probably foolish to doubt them, and they’ll be in the College Football Playoff one way or another.