Mark Richt: Georgia-Alabama is a face-off between ‘two monsters’

Jason Getz captured this image of Nick Saban and Georgia coach Mark Richt before the teams met in Tuscaloosa in 2007. It was Saban's first season at Alabama, and Georgia won the game 26-23 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The former UGA coach’s teams had success and failings going 3-3 against Crimson Tide.

“It’s two monsters in the Southeast,” Richt told DawgNation during his appearance on the “On the Beat” podcast.

ATHENS — Mark Richt knows how intense the football action will be when Georgia and Alabama clash Saturday.

Richt went 3-3 against Alabama during his tenure as Georgia’s head coach, winning his first three matchups before Nick Saban and his then-defensive coordinator Kirby Smart settled in to win the last three meetings.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have combined to win 10 of the past 11 SEC championships, including the past five.

College Football Playoff implications and SEC supremacy — not to mention UGA’s school-record 33-game home win streak — will be on the line when the teams meet in Sanford Stadium.

Richt said there was one trait that carried over from each of the Georgia-Alabama games he coached in.

“When you play those guys, it’s so meaningful, just from a manhood type of point of view,” Richt said. “You know it’s a man’s game, it’s going to be physical, you can imagine, so those players know they have to bring their A game.

“It’s going to be a physical fight, so over the years we’ve had some wins and some losses, but it’s always a privilege to be in that type of game.”

Georgia was on the wrong end of the fight the last time the teams met in Athens, as the Crimson Tide served notice of what was to come of their season with a 38-10 win en route to a national championship season with current Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator.

Derrick Henry’s powerful running style was on display, as he rumbled for 148 yards and an early go-ahead touchdown against Georgia in his Heisman Trophy-winning season.

Smart’s defense all but sealed the win early in the third quarter when Eddie Jackson returned a Brice Ramsey interception 50 yards for a touchdown to put Alabama up 31-3.