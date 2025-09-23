Down South football has a different flavor — and it takes getting used to

The Detroit Lions have struggled for so long, but some of their most exciting years — until recently — had a decidedly Georgia connection to them: Calvin Johnson from Tech (left) and Matthew Stafford from UGA. (AP 2012)

Whether it’s high school, college or the Falcons, football appetite takes some patience.

Bad loss, yes. End of the season, no.

In the aftermath of the Falcons’ 30-0 blowout loss Sunday to the Carolina Panthers, my mind didn’t shift.

Then, there’s growing up watching the Detroit Lions. That has its long-term effects, too.

For me, there’s no rooting interest for the Falcons — or any other team, really. Being in the media strips that fandom away, for the most part.

Throw in the towel, not at all.

My mind no longer processes in terms of winning and losing — it’s about whether it’s a good game or not, and what teams need to do to win.

No question, the Falcons didn’t do very many winning things Sunday. So, when the fan mail from readers about my quick takeaways started flowing in, my mind went back to my years in Detroit.

There’s a city full of long-suffering Lions fans who have been starved for a winning team for a generation.

Remember 1957? Neither do I. That’s the last time the Lions won a championship. That’s 68 years — when it was the NFL championship.

No, not the Super Bowl. The Lions have never been to one of those.