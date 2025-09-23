Falcons add kicker, wide receiver to practice squad

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced the addition of a kicker and a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. (Rusty Jones/AP)

Ben Sauls will compete against Peachtree City native Parker Romo.

Sauls, who’s an undrafted rookie, made five of his six field-goal attempts in the Steelers’ three exhibition games.

Kicker Ben Sauls and wide receiver Deven Thompkins were signed to the Falcons’ practice squad Tuesday.

He was signed to compete with Parker Romo, who missed field goals from 49 and 55 yards against the Panthers.

Romo made 5-of-5 field goal attempts in the win over the Vikings, including a 54-yarder.

The Falcons released former Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo on Friday. He was signed to the Giants practice squad.

“We have to bring competition in,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday.