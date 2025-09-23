Falcons Logo
Falcons add kicker, wide receiver to practice squad

Ben Sauls will compete against Peachtree City native Parker Romo.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced the addition of a kicker and a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. (Rusty Jones/AP)
3 hours ago

Kicker Ben Sauls and wide receiver Deven Thompkins were signed to the Falcons’ practice squad Tuesday.

Sauls, who’s an undrafted rookie, made five of his six field-goal attempts in the Steelers’ three exhibition games.

He was signed to compete with Parker Romo, who missed field goals from 49 and 55 yards against the Panthers.

Romo made 5-of-5 field goal attempts in the win over the Vikings, including a 54-yarder.

The Falcons released former Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo on Friday. He was signed to the Giants practice squad.

“We have to bring competition in,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday.

Sauls, who’s 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, played at the University of Pittsburgh. He was signed by the Steelers after going undrafted.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

