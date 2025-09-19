Braves Report: Vibes-based 2026 roster predictions

Plus: Kids get in free next week.

A three-game set in Detroit starting tonight … then it’s back to Truist Park for the final homestand of the season, which features the Nationals and the Pirates.

Today, we’ll have to settle for a quick look at what’s on tap — and a few prognostications for 2026.

If enough folks chime in, we’ll have a positivity party in next week’s newsletter.

Could be a play, a player, a game, an interview, whatever — so long as it gave your joy meter a jolt. Which is an important caveat in 2025. (I’m opting for Ronald Acuña Jr.’s huge homer on the first pitch he saw in his return from ACL surgery. It was also my birthday.)

Before we go any further, a request: Please send your favorite memories of the 2025 Braves season to tyler.estep@ajc.com .

⚾ The pitching matchups: For the Tigers series, in chronological order …

📺 How to watch: Games start at 6:40 p.m. Friday, 1:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:40 p.m. Sunday. All on FanDuel Sports.

Morton, the 41-year-old former Brave , has a 5.92 ERA since Baltimore traded him to Detroit at the deadline.

📝 The scouting report: The Tigers (85-68) lead the American League Central by 3½ games. Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal pitched Thursday, so the Braves won’t see him.

Also of note: The Braves called up 22-year-old pitcher Jhancarlos Lara. Considered the club’s No. 21 overall prospect , he’s pitched as both a starter and a reliever in the minors — and struck out 104 batters in just 68⅔ innings this season. Nasty work.

ROSTER RUMINATIONS

Braves starter Hurston Waldrep (left) converses with catcher Sean Murphy during a recent start.

Welcome to the “Tyler didn’t know what to write about so here are some of his predictions for the current Braves roster″ section of the newsletter.

A few disclaimers: I don’t see a huge shake-up on the horizon — right, wrong or indifferent, the Braves seem unlikely to bid adieu to many big names. But there are a couple areas where we should see significant upgrades (*cough* designated hitter *cough-cough* bullpen).

Today we'll tackle the rotation and the infield. Give it a read, then email me with your own thoughts — and check beck next week for other position groups.

STARTING PITCHERS