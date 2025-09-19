Braves Report: Vibes-based 2026 roster predictions

Before we go any further, a request: Please send your favorite memories of the 2025 Braves season to tyler.estep@ajc.com.
Could be a play, a player, a game, an interview, whatever — so long as it gave your joy meter a jolt. Which is an important caveat in 2025. (I’m opting for Ronald Acuña Jr.’s huge homer on the first pitch he saw in his return from ACL surgery. It was also my birthday.)
If enough folks chime in, we’ll have a positivity party in next week’s newsletter.
Today, we’ll have to settle for a quick look at what’s on tap — and a few prognostications for 2026.
Hey, y’all.
THE HOME STRETCH
A three-game set in Detroit starting tonight … then it’s back to Truist Park for the final homestand of the season, which features the Nationals and the Pirates.
📺 How to watch: Games start at 6:40 p.m. Friday, 1:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:40 p.m. Sunday. All on FanDuel Sports.
Keep reading for info about an Acuña bobblehead giveaway and FREE TICKETS FOR KIDS next week.
⚾ The pitching matchups: For the Tigers series, in chronological order …
Bryce Elder (7-10, 5.56) vs. Charlie Morton (9-10, 5.56)
Joey Wentz (5-6, 5.56) vs. Keider Montero (5-3, 4.32)
Also of note: The Braves called up 22-year-old pitcher Jhancarlos Lara. Considered the club’s No. 21 overall prospect, he’s pitched as both a starter and a reliever in the minors — and struck out 104 batters in just 68⅔ innings this season. Nasty work.
📝 The scouting report: The Tigers (85-68) lead the American League Central by 3½ games. Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal pitched Thursday, so the Braves won’t see him.
Braves starter Hurston Waldrep (left) converses with catcher Sean Murphy during a recent start.
Welcome to the “Tyler didn’t know what to write about so here are some of his predictions for the current Braves roster″ section of the newsletter.
A few disclaimers: I don’t see a huge shake-up on the horizon — right, wrong or indifferent, the Braves seem unlikely to bid adieu to many big names. But there are a couple areas where we should see significant upgrades (*cough* designated hitter *cough-cough* bullpen).
Today we’ll tackle the rotation and the infield. Give it a read, then email me with your own thoughts — and check beck next week for other position groups.
STARTING PITCHERS
1️⃣ Chris Sale: I suppose there’s a universe where the Braves pursue some other big-name starter and decline to pick up Sale’s $18 million club option for next season. But that’s unlikely for a lot of reasons.
2️⃣ Spencer Schwellenbach: That fractured elbow should be all good for opening day. Giddy up.
3️⃣ Spencer Strider: Under contract through at least 2028 … and will hopefully settle into some version of his old self before then.
4️⃣ Hurston Waldrep: Expect a “competition” in spring training, but a 3.05 ERA and a strikeout per inning goes a long way toward calling dibs on a rotation spot.
Here’s where things get interesting. Possible fifth starters include:
Grant Holmes, reliever-turned-starter who’s opting for rehab of an elbow injury rather than surgery.
Reynaldo López, reliever-turned-starter who starred in 2024 but made exactly one 2025 appearance before his shoulder flared up.
and Bryce “Good When He’s Good and Very Bad When He’s Bad” Elder.
With AJ Smith-Shawver also missing (at least) a significant chunk of 2026, this one’s hard to handicap.
🔮 My ideal scenario: Pencil in López, who has said he has no desire to return to the bullpen, as the fifth starter. Holmes returns to a reliever/spot starter role and Elder goes back to break-the-glass-in-case-of-emergency duty.
Here's hoping Ha-Seong Kim returns as the Braves shortstop in 2026.
1️⃣ Matt Olson: Back. Duh. Under contract through at least 2029.
2️⃣ Ozzie Albies: The Braves are staring down a $7 million club option for the second baseman and world-class vibes guy … who has been hurt and/or disappointing at the plate for the better part of two years now.
Barring his inclusion in some sort of trade, Albies figures to return. The price tag’s just low enough to inspire another year of wishful thinking.
3️⃣ Austin Riley: Back. Duh. Under contract through at least 2032 (hopefully with a healthy abdomen).
4️⃣ Ha-Seong Kim: I believe I’ve said this before, but I dig the way Kim has played shortstop since arriving from Tampa Bay. The soon-to-be 30-year-old could stay on with the Braves by acting on his $16 million player option for 2026 — or choose free agency to try to score a longer, more lucrative deal.
The latter might be a dicey move for someone who’s put up exactly 15 strong games after spending most of the season recovering from shoulder surgery and dealing with back issues. The Braves, meanwhile, sure seem to want him.
“My hope is he enjoys it here, he thinks this is a place he can perform and that we have him beyond ’25,” Anthopoulos said last week.
The other factor: Aside from Kim and Bo Bichette (who figures to get a long-term contract the Braves wouldn’t offer), the shortstop free agency class is pretty uninspiring.
🔮 My prediction: Wishful thinking? Maybe. But Kim stays. Our boy Nacho Alvarez serves as the primary backup infielder and Luke Williams moves to the bullpen full time.
(Kidding on that last one. I think.)
FREE TICKETS FOR KIDS
OK, so as alluded to above: Monday night’s home game against the Nats includes a Ronald Acuña Jr. “red carpet” bobblehead giveaway. More details on that here (he’s wearing a pink suit).
But here’s the real interesting part:
Throughout the Nationals series, kids 14 and under can attend games … for free. They also get a small popcorn, gratis.
The fine print: Two kids per paying adult. And you gotta enter discount code “KIDS” when checking out. More here.
Monday and Tuesday’s games start at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday’s first pitch arrives at 12:15 p.m., and the kids can run the bases afterward too.
Not a bad deal.
Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Win Column newsletter a shot, too.
