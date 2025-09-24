Braves keep rolling with 10th straight win

Atlanta Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Behind three homers, the Braves earned their 10th straight victory in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Nationals. While they’re long removed from postseason contention, the Braves have shown plenty of pride with how they’ve finished this remarkably disappointing year.

They’re now 33-30 since the All-Star break. It was too little, too late for 2025, but perhaps their revival is a sign of what’s awaiting in 2026.

“Everybody comes in level-headed, not really too down,” outfielder Michael Harris II said. “Some teams can get down on themselves and it can get worse. But it’s good we’re finishing on a good note and have some momentum going into next year knowing our identity going into 2026.”

The Braves hadn’t won more than five consecutive contests since this streak. It’s their longest winning run since they won 14 straight from June 1-15, 2022.

Harris II, whose ups-and-downs would make for a thrilling Disney World attraction, homered twice. It was his first multi-homer effort in 2025. Harris has five hits over the past two games, three of which went for extra bases.