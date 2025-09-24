Braves keep rolling with 10th straight win

The Braves are ending their season on a Christina Aguilera-esque high note.
Behind three homers, the Braves earned their 10th straight victory in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Nationals. While they’re long removed from postseason contention, the Braves have shown plenty of pride with how they’ve finished this remarkably disappointing year.
They’re now 33-30 since the All-Star break. It was too little, too late for 2025, but perhaps their revival is a sign of what’s awaiting in 2026.
“Everybody comes in level-headed, not really too down,” outfielder Michael Harris II said. “Some teams can get down on themselves and it can get worse. But it’s good we’re finishing on a good note and have some momentum going into next year knowing our identity going into 2026.”
The Braves hadn’t won more than five consecutive contests since this streak. It’s their longest winning run since they won 14 straight from June 1-15, 2022.
Harris II, whose ups-and-downs would make for a thrilling Disney World attraction, homered twice. It was his first multi-homer effort in 2025. Harris has five hits over the past two games, three of which went for extra bases.
Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the second straight evening, pummeling Brad Lord’s middle-placed slider to give the Braves their first lead in the sixth inning. It was a mammoth 433-foot opposite-field shot.
Acuña, who endured a 25 at-bat hitless streak earlier this month, has captured his expected form since. If he stays healthy, Acuña will enter next season among the MVP favorites once again.
Rookie starter Hurston Waldrep enjoyed his finest start of the month, surrendering one run on five hits across six innings. It was his final start of the season.
Waldrep has been marvelous outside a hiccup against the Astros. He’ll likely head to spring training expecting to be in the starting rotation. He had a 2.88 ERA in 56-1/3 innings since debuting in early August.
“To see the growth from him from last year to now, really, really cool,” manager Brian Snitker said.
Pitchers’ win-loss records certainly aren’t in vogue, but Waldrep finished 6-1. His .857 winning percentage ranks best among Braves rookies to have made at least 10 outings.
“It sets a really good standard for next year,” Waldrep said. “It puts me in a great spot to go and do everything I work for on a daily basis. I’m exactly where I need to be.”
The Braves and Nationals conclude their series Wednesday when Bryce Elder (8-10, 5.36) faces lefty Andrew Alvarez (1-1, 2.84).
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
