A quick look at Marcus Mariota, who returns Sunday to face the Falcons

Falcons could face old pal Mariota with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dealing with a sprained knee.
Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota — picdtured warming up for a game against the Packers on Sept. 11, 2025 — led Washington to a 41-24 win Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders. (Matt Ludtke/AP
By
10 hours ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will be looking to rebound from their woeful showing against the Panthers when they face the Commanders at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Commanders (2-1), who were led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, are coming off a 41-24 win over the Raiders. Mariota, who played for the Falcons for most of the 2022 season, started in place of Jayden Daniels, who was the Pro Football Writers of America’s NFL rookie of the year and offensive rookie of the year last season.

Daniels, who led the Commanders to the NFC championship game last season, has a knee sprain and is day-to-day, according to Washington coach Dan Quinn.

The Falcons (1-2) plan to prepare for both quarterbacks.

“Very similar players,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Obviously, Jayden’s very special with his ability and what he did last year.”

After the Falcons lost the Deshaun Watson derby and traded Matt Ryan to the Colts in March 2022, they signed Mariota to take over at quarterback. He led the Falcons to a 5-8 record before leaving the team after he was benched for Desmond Ridder.

Mariota resurfaced in Philadelphia in 2023 and joined the Commanders last season.

“Obviously, we know Marcus,” Morris said. “He was the No. 2 (overall NFL draft) pick, too. ... Marcus was in this building before. Got a lot of respect for Marcus and what he was able to do (against the Raiders).”

The Commanders didn’t change their personality much with Mariota at quarterback.

The Commanders rushed 32 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jeremy McNichols, who spent some time with the Falcons in 2022, had four carries for 78 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run. Mariota had six rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Mariota completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 118.6.

However, they likely will be without wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who suffered a quadriceps injury against the Raiders. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was acquired in a trade this offseason and leads the team with 16 receptions.

“They’ll run their offense,” Morris said. “It’ll be very similar to what they do. Obviously, one’s younger, more dynamic, but one had that young, dynamic stuff about him as well. You’re talking about a guy that can go out and win football games for you. Obviously, got to prepare for them both.”

The Commanders defense is led by 10-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner, who is a downhill force. He made 11 tackles against the Raiders. He also had two tackles for loss, two sacks and three quarterback hits.

“Bobby and (Frankie) Luvu, I think both of those guys, being downhill forces on that defense,” Morris said. “They both have played very well. They’ve both been extremely dominant, what they’ve been able to do, especially with their pass rush stuff.”

Wagner had six tackles in the Commanders’ 30-24 overtime win over the Falcons on Dec. 29. Luvu had one tackle.

“We know Bobby well,” Morris said. “We know Luvu well. We know this defense well, and there’s stuff you’ve got to be ready to deal with.”

The Falcons have some soul-searching to do on offense after being shut out by the Panthers on Sunday and firing wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard on Monday.

Right tackle Elijah Wilkinson has played well in his three starts since taking over for Kaleb McGary.

“It’s week in and week out, every week, we’re in the NFL,” Wilkinson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “It’s going to be a hard challenge. Hard week. So, you just have to come prepared and be ready to play.”

Wilkinson has calmed those who were concerned about the blind side of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“Just kind of give it your best,” Wilkinson said. “Do what you do at the end of the day. As far as right tackle and everybody talking … it is what it is. It’s football. It’s the next-man-up kind of mentality. Just being ready to go.”

Wilkinson believes the Falcons will bounce back.

“I think we are kind of just setting our sights on Washington and getting ready to get our first win at home,” Wilkinson said.

The Falcons have scored only one touchdown in the past two games, and that was a late-game giveaway by the Vikings, who were trying to get the ball back.

“Just getting to practice on Wednesday and ironing out some of the details,” Wilkinson said. “Everything that was missed in the game. Just kind of moving forward and working as hard as we possibly can, which is what we are going to do and is what we’ve always done. It just didn’t go our way on Sunday.”

