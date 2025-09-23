A quick look at Marcus Mariota, who returns Sunday to face the Falcons

“They’ll run their offense,” Morris said. “It’ll be very similar to what they do. Obviously, one’s younger, more dynamic, but one had that young, dynamic stuff about him as well. You’re talking about a guy that can go out and win football games for you. Obviously, got to prepare for them both.”

The Commanders defense is led by 10-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner, who is a downhill force. He made 11 tackles against the Raiders. He also had two tackles for loss, two sacks and three quarterback hits.

“Bobby and (Frankie) Luvu, I think both of those guys, being downhill forces on that defense,” Morris said. “They both have played very well. They’ve both been extremely dominant, what they’ve been able to do, especially with their pass rush stuff.”

Wagner had six tackles in the Commanders’ 30-24 overtime win over the Falcons on Dec. 29. Luvu had one tackle.

“We know Bobby well,” Morris said. “We know Luvu well. We know this defense well, and there’s stuff you’ve got to be ready to deal with.”

The Falcons have some soul-searching to do on offense after being shut out by the Panthers on Sunday and firing wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard on Monday.

Right tackle Elijah Wilkinson has played well in his three starts since taking over for Kaleb McGary.

“It’s week in and week out, every week, we’re in the NFL,” Wilkinson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “It’s going to be a hard challenge. Hard week. So, you just have to come prepared and be ready to play.”

Wilkinson has calmed those who were concerned about the blind side of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“Just kind of give it your best,” Wilkinson said. “Do what you do at the end of the day. As far as right tackle and everybody talking … it is what it is. It’s football. It’s the next-man-up kind of mentality. Just being ready to go.”

