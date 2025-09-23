Atlanta Falcons Falcons fire wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard; T.J. Yates to assume WR duties Hilliard had been with the Falcons since being hired by coach Raheem Morris in 2023. An Atlanta Falcons helmet is shown during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Ike Hilliard, a former NFL player and longtime coaching veteran, was fired by the Falcons on Monday. Passing game coordinator T.J. Yates will assume Hilliard’s duties.

Also, cornerback C.J. Henderson was released from the practice squad. Falcons coach Raheem Morris spoke to the media earlier in the day, but did not reveal the coaching staff shake-up. Morris did acknowledge some of the offensive woes and the poor play of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. against the Panthers. “Obviously, there’s things that come out of this game that say, ‘Hey, let’s do a couple of different things,’” Morris said. “Let’s do some more competitive things. Let’s get these guys going. Let’s find a way to make this environment a little more juicy for us.”

He was talking about in practice, but not the coaching staff.

Hilliard had been with the Falcons since being hired by coach Raheem Morris in 2023. He has been credited with the development of Drake London and was instrumental in helping Darnell Mooney almost reach 1,000 yards receiving last season. The Falcons are off to a slow start offensively and have not had a receiver catch a touchdown pass in three games. London knows the offense has been struggling. “We just have to figure it out at the end of the day,” London said. “We have talent out there and we just have to go out there and showcase that.” London was surprised by the 30-0 loss.

“Most definitely, it just wasn’t good at all,” London said. “It wasn’t our standard.” London had a message for the offense. “This game will humble you,” he said. “It’s never unicorns and rainbows at all. Really, just go back in the lab. Work at what we are good at and just really hone in on those things.” The players were clearly frustrated. “Obviously, a goose egg on the board,” London said. “You never want to see that. Yeah, that was the most frustrating part.”

London was in the locker room on Monday and was talking with KhaDarel Hodge as he passed through. Players were asked what they are going to do to make the team better. “The game humbles you,” London said. “We have to go back, clock back in and get right. That is all that we simply can do … how we are going to respond is the biggest thing. Me knowing (number) nine (Penix), he’s going to respond in the right way.” Mooney has been battling back from a shoulder injury. “It’s been tough,” Mooney said. “You look back, I don’t think we really scored a passing touchdown, yet. We’ve got some things we’ve got to work on for sure. It’s been tough.” (The Falcons’ lone passing touchdown pass was to running back Bijan Robinson.)

Mooney said the message to team was about unity. Apparently, there was a coaching staff issue that was addressed. “We have to stay together at these tough times,” Mooney said. “Every year, we have one of these games like this, where it’s likes ‘damn.’ It’s good that it’s earlier than it is later. We hate that it’s a division game.” Hilliard, 49, who starred at Florida under then-coach Steve Spurrier in the 1990s, was drafted seventh overall in the 1997 draft and went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL for the Giants (1997-2004) and Bucs (2005-08). Hilliard was co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at Auburn in 2022. He has spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a wide receivers coach with the Steelers (2020-21), Commanders (2012; 2014-19) and Bills (2013). T.J. Yates, who was the Falcons’ wide receivers coach in 2022 and ’23, moved over to coach the quarterbacks in 2023. He was promoted to his current position this offseason.