“We have everything to go for, to attack, and I see the group in a very good place,” Deila said. “So we just have to build on what has been, leave everything on the pitch.”

Deila, who started Friday’s availability talking about hoping the white shirt he has worn for the past two matches is dry enough after a washing to take on this road match, obviously is a believer in superstitions.

But he couldn’t explain why, either tactically or supernaturally, Atlanta United is 0-5-3 at the Red Bulls, with only three goals scored and 11 conceded.

“There can be something with the style they have that doesn’t suit the way Atlanta has been before,” he said. “Hopefully we can change something on that because they have always been a very aggressive team, and there’s no easy way to play against them when they just destroy you and they catch you on your mistakes.”

This Red Bulls team, Deila said, is a bit different from the frenetically pressing teams that have vexed previous Atlanta United managers. This team keeps some of the same high-energy tactics but also plays more “football,” as Deila described. The team is 6-1-1 at home this season. Atlanta United is 0-4-2 on the road.

“The longer it goes, the closer we are to change the stats, and hopefully we can break that barrier tomorrow,” Deila said.

Doing that will require Deila to find the right balance between the consistency that has powered its win streak and keeping players fresh. Saturday’s match will be Atlanta United’s third in seven days. Deila made one change to the starting lineup in Wednesday’s 3-2 win against Orlando from Sunday’s 4-2 win against Cincinnati. He said he hasn’t yet decided who will start Saturday.

“The positive is that we have a strong squad, so we’ll see what we do,” Deila said.

Guzan accomplishment. Goalkeeper and captain Brad Guzan increased his club-record appearances to 250 in Wednesday’s match. Brooks Lennon ranks second, with 177 matches played across all competitions.

More call-ups. Winger Luke Brennan and centerback Noah Cobb were called into the U.S. Under-20s on Friday for a friendly in Egypt. They will play Colombia on June 7 and Egypt on June 10. Atlanta United is scheduled to play at NYCFC on June 12.

The U.S. was drawn Thursday into a group with France, New Caledonia and South Africa. The tournament will be in Chile, starting Sept. 27.

Brennan and Cobb join other call-ups that include centerback Luis Abram and Efrain Morales and midfielder Bartosz Slisz. Winger Saba Lobjanidze (Georgia), midfielder Tristan Muyumba (Trinidad and Tobago) and Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) also are expected to be called up.

