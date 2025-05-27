“I think there has been a lot of changes during the last weeks to find the right way to play, to get the best out of every player and the best out of the group,” Deila said. “And I think we are close to seeing some good patterns on offense and defense.”

Explore Read more about the Five Stripes

The positives Deila hopes to see Wednesday include creating big, or high percentage, chances. He said the team created a season high eight goals against Cincinnati. Deila said more were created because there was more movements in attacking spaces. That might have been a product of the team playing with only one defensive midfielder, Bartosz Slisz, and two more attacking midfielders, Jay Fortune and Alexey Miranchuk.

“There’s good legs in that midfield, technique and creativity, and now also we get goals, and that’s also important,” Deila said.

Slisz said he likes to play as a single pivot.

From those big chances, Atlanta United scored two goals from set pieces for the first time this season — one in transition and the other from established play. All four goals were shots from only a few yards in front of Cincinnati’s goal.

“It’s good variation,” Deila said. “We need to keep on validating what we’re doing. We need to keep on being direct. We need to be that. And we need to be killers inside the boxes. That’s really, really positive.”

Among the areas Deila wants to see improvement against Orlando are pressing higher up the pitch and keeping more possession, particularly in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Atlanta United has a minus-10 goal difference this season during that period. Orlando’s is plus-1 from minutes 46-60.

Deila said the consistent poor starts at the beginning of the second half continue to stump him. He said it could be fitness, it could be changes the opponent makes. Deila said he might need to consider making more halftime subs instead of waiting until the 60th minute, which is when he typically tries to make a change.

“It’s become a mental thing, of course, when this happens so many times,” Deila said. “Football is not life and death. Go out there, enjoy themselves and work and be together. And if you do that, I think we can see another team in the beginning of second halves, as well. Hopefully that happens tomorrow.”

Good news on top of good news for Slisz

After Slisz scored against Cincinnati, he used the ball to pantomime being pregnant. He said Tuesday he did so because his wife is pregnant with their first child.

“It was special, and I’m happy that I could celebrate at our stadium, also with my wife at the stadium,” he said Tuesday.

Slisz’s second bit of good news is that he was called up into the Poland national team for its friendly match against Moldova on June 6 and a World Cup qualifier against Finland on June 10. Slisz, 26 years old, has made 15 appearances for Poland.

Other Atlanta United players who have been called up are centerback Luis Abram (45 appearances) by Peru for World Cup qualifying matches against Colombia on June 6 and Ecuador on June 10, and centerback Efrain Morales (4 appearances) by Bolivia for matches against Venezuela on June 6 and against Chile on June 10.

Other players expected to be called up include Miguel Almiron (Paraguay), Alexey Miranchuk (Russia) and Saba Lobjanidze (Georgia).

Atlanta United has a match scheduled at NYCFC on June 12.

“We’re going to see how it’s going to look because it’s gonna be really difficult to do it because the travel to play is like 14 hours, so it’s not easy but we’ll see,” Slisz said of playing for Poland on June 10 and Atlanta United on June 12. “Now, we have to just focus on tomorrow’s game.”

Injury updates

Fullback Brooks Lennon has recovered from his hamstring strain and is available for selection against Orlando, Deila said Tuesday.

Lennon has made 10 appearances, with two assists. Saba Lobjanidze played right wingback Sunday against Cincinnati and notched his fifth assist on Jay Fortune’s goal.

Centerback Stian Gregersen (quadriceps) and midfielder Tristan Muyumba (knee) are unavailable.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1

May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1

May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0

May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple