Politically Georgia A peek inside the more than $100 million Georgia ad war Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Republican candidate for governor Rick Jackson, a billionaire healthcare executive, appears before the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debates on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights Republicans block an effort to name scholarship program for David Scott.

Fani Willis draws focus from Georgia’s GOP attorney general candidates.

Van Johnson’s Facebook post about Kamala Harris goes viral.

Campaign cash Georgia's Democratic candidates for governor (from left) Keisha Lance Bottoms, Olu Brown, Amanda Duffy, Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Derrick Jackson and Michael Thurmond appear at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debates on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Georgia’s marquee midterm races have become a high-stakes laboratory for paid communication. In the Republican race for governor, candidates and their allies have already combined to spend roughly $106 million either propping up contenders or tearing them down. The figure doesn’t capture the full scope of spending on online ads, streaming platforms, glossy mailers, text campaigns or door-to-door outreach. But it offers a measure of how much the GOP contest is being shaped by the most traditional tool in statewide politics: paid television.

The largest sum has come from billionaire Rick Jackson, who has placed about $56 million so far. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones follows with roughly $26 million when combining spending by his campaign and leadership committee.

And then there’s the mysterious anti-Jones group Georgians for Integrity, which has unleashed almost $20 million in ads. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, hoping to squeak by Jackson or Jones, has placed roughly $2 million in ads over the last two weeks and has another $2 million booked. Attorney General Chris Carr is on the air, too, but with far less spending than his rivals. Cash-strapped Democrats, by contrast, have lined up only $2.3 million in ads, hoping that whoever emerges as the nominee for governor will have a flood of national resources waiting. Most of that sum has come from former state Sen. Jason Esteves, whose campaign has already spent about $1.3 million and booked nearly $700,000 more through the May 19 primary. Former DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond snapped up $150,000 worth of ads promoting his push to cut the state sales tax in half.

Good morning! Here are three things to know for today. Candidates for secretary of state, the state’s top election official, debated on Tuesday amid questions over how Georgia can legally count votes after July 1, the AJC’s Caleb Groves reports.

A new court order will temporarily stop the Trump administration from withholding funding from Atlanta because of the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs, the AJC’s Mirtha Donastorg and Emma Hurt report.

Candidates in the crowded Democratic primary for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District are suddenly in a sprint to redefine their campaigns after the death of U.S. Rep. David Scott upended the race, the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports. Scott scholarships stall The late U.S. Rep. David Scott speaks on Capitol Hill in 2015. (Carolyn Kaster/AP) Republicans on a key U.S. House panel defeated an effort on Tuesday from Democrats to fund and name an agricultural scholarship program for the late U.S. Rep. David Scott. According to Regular Order’s Jamie Dupree, the vote and debate came in the House Rules Committee as the panel labored to set up debate on the House floor for a major farm policy bill. U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., offered the plan to honor Scott, who died last week. It would cover a scholarship at historically Black colleges and universities for agriculture studies, as part of the Farm Bill.

But Republicans gave the amendment the stiff arm. “I will do what I can to work with you to make this happen in a separate piece of legislation,” said U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, “but not as something that is intended to disrupt this process today.” Although Scott had offered warm words about his late Georgia colleague last week, Democrats took umbrage at his move Tuesday. “I don’t know why this would disrupt the process,” McGovern snapped. “I don’t get it, and it’s just frustrating.” The amendment for the Scott scholarship was defeated on a party-line vote of 6-4. Fani Willis in focus State Sen. Bill Cowsert (left) and state Sen. Brian Strickland are Republican candidates for attorney general. They participated in an Atlanta Press Club debate on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Atlanta Press Club)

State Sen. Bill Cowsert has made his work to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a focus of his campaign for attorney general. Now, one of his Republican rivals is using it against him. Cowsert and other Republicans have accused Willis of pursuing a political prosecution of President Donald Trump. Cowsert leads a special legislative committee that has investigated Willis. But state Sen. Brian Strickland, Cowsert’s chief rival for attorney general this year, noted during an Atlanta Press Club debate on Tuesday that it took Cowsert’s committee nearly two years to get Willis to testify. And when that day finally arrived, Strickland noted Cowsert skipped the hearing. “He wasn’t there when it mattered most,” Strickland said of Cowsert. Cowsert called that “the first cheap shot of this campaign.” He said he’d had surgery the week before and elected to have his vice chair question Willis rather than delay the hearing.

For his part, Cowsert questioned Strickland’s credentials, noting he graduated from Florida Coastal School of Law, which closed in 2021 amid accreditation and funding problems. Strickland responded that, unlike Cowsert, he has been endorsed by more than 100 Republican sheriffs and district attorneys. Speaking of Willis, she endorsed Democrat Nabilah Parkes’ bid for lieutenant governor. She said the former state senator will “never back down from taking on MAGA Republicans and fighting for our democracy.” Who can win? State Rep. Tanya Miller (left) and former state Rep. Robert Trammell are Democratic candidates for attorney general. They participated in an Atlanta Press Club debate on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Atlanta Press Club) In the Democratic debate for attorney general, the focus is on who has the best chance to win. Democrats have not won an election for attorney general since 2006. This year, state House Minority Caucus Chair Tanya Miller of Atlanta is facing former state House Minority Leader Bob Trammell of Luthersville.

Trammell got elected to the state House in 2015 and quickly was elected minority leader. He won in a district that both Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp have won. “When it comes to the full combat, general-election experience of facing a Republican, I am battle-tested,” he said. But Trammel lost his seat in 2020 after Republicans spent millions to defeat him. Miller cited her experience as a state and federal prosecutor, as well as her experience fighting for working people. “What voters want, whether they’re Democrats or Republicans, in my opinion, is someone who’s going to stand up for them, who’s going to put them before special interests and who is going to protect them in a way that only a prosecutor can,” Miller said. “That is what I bring to this table.” Listen up Georgia's Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate include (from left): Buddy Carter, Mike Collins, John Coyne, Derek Dooley and Jonathan McColumn. They're pictured answering questions from panelists during the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debate on Sunday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we discuss the recent debates in Georgia’s Republican races for U.S. senator and governor. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Clearing House U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, is seen ahead of the signing of the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House in January. (Nathan Posner for the AJC)

Votes in the U.S. House were canceled on Tuesday while Republicans worked on gaining enough support to move forward with three must-pass pieces of legislation: renewing the Farm Bill, extending section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and ending the partial government shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security. A key procedural vote to advance all these bills will happen today on the House floor. It’s unclear if Republicans, who hold a slim majority, have the votes to move forward. There are roadblocks all around. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, is among the conservative Republicans who say they want more guardrails to ensure the FISA regulations don’t allow snooping on U.S. citizens without warrants. Republicans who represent districts heavily depending on agriculture want provisions in the Farm Bill to lower the cost of fertilizer, among other changes.

And now, the DHS funding legislation is being threatened by conservatives who want the package to include other provisions like election reform, new tax cuts or even funding Trump’s new White House ballroom. The Homeland Security legislation is crucial because the White House on Tuesday said it needs Congress to quickly authorize money to continue paying workers at the Transportation Security Administration and other agencies before money run out. Unpaid TSA workers are likely to cause major delays at airports in Atlanta and across the nation. Will any of the lawmakers who aren’t getting their way follow through on their threats to withhold support? House Speaker Mike Johnson can’t afford to lose more than two Republican votes if everyone is present and all Democrats oppose advancing these bills, as expected. Today in Washington Trump will meet in the Oval Office with astronauts who were on the Artemis II mission to the Moon.

The House will attempt to advance to the floor bills to extend foreign surveillance authorizations, renew the Farm Bill and start the process for funding the Department Homeland Security.

The Senate will vote on more Trump nominations.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will hold what could be his final news conference as Trump seeks to replace him. Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson II. (Courtesy of the City of Savannah)

Mayor of Facebook Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has won fans from as far away as Romania after one of his recent Facebook posts about former Vice President Kamala Harris went viral across Instagram and TikTok. The original post was innocuous enough — an observation that he enjoyed having the former vice president in Savannah for a book signing of her memoir, 107 Days. But when some commenters took swipes at Harris, the mayor dropped the hammer. “She is not welcome in Georgia,” one woman wrote. To which Johnson replied, “Well since you are only followed by three people, it seems you are not welcome on your own page.” After another said, “Savannah needs a new mayor,” Johnson responded, “You need an education.” The back-and-forth went on and on, and so far has nearly 5,000 comments, with plenty asking the digitally engaged mayor to run for president. Johnson said that while people are welcome to disagree on his Facebook page, he draws the line when they’re disrespectful.