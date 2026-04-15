Exclusive Jon Ossoff posts record $14M haul in high-stakes Georgia Senate race The Democrat has $31 million in cash as national Republicans make Georgia a top 2026 target. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (center) greets supporters before speaking at a rally at Liberty Plaza after he filed paperwork to run for his 2026 reelection campaign on March 2, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 1 hour ago Share

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff shattered Georgia’s first-quarter fundraising record, raising more than $14 million over the first three months of the year and entering the spring with $31 million cash on hand in one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races. His haul breaks the first-quarter benchmark set by Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia in 2022 and further cements Ossoff’s financial edge against a fractured GOP field seven months before Election Day.

Ossoff’s campaign said the contributions came overwhelmingly from small-dollar donors as he frames the race as a grassroots fight against a flood of Republican outside spending. RELATED Warnock sets another fundraising record, ends quarter with $25.6M in the bank More than 99% of contributions between January and March came from donors who have given less than $200, according to the campaign. Nearly 98% of the donations were $100 or less, with an average contribution of $38. The fundraising report lands as Republicans intensify their push in Georgia, where Ossoff is the only Senate Democratic incumbent on the 2026 ballot in a state that Donald Trump carried in the 2024 presidential election.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last week that the Senate Leadership Fund’s $44 million reservation against Ossoff is the group’s largest investment ever in Georgia outside a runoff election. That’s on top of roughly $11 million already spent on TV and digital attack ads.