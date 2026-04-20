Jason Esteves: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Jason Esteves, Democratic candidate for governor.
WATCH: Jason Esteves ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Jason Esteves, Democratic candidate for governor.
WATCH: Jason Esteves ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
April 21, 2025: Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’
Oct. 15, 2025: Jason Esteves picks up key endorsement from Jason Carter in governor’s race
Nov. 21, 2025: Esteves unveils universal child-care plan in bid for Georgia governor
Nov. 22, 2025: Opinion: Jason Esteves looks to break out of crowded Democratic field for governor
March 5, 2026: Jason Esteves jolts Democratic race for governor with first major ad buy
Jan. 22, 2026: Why Jason Esteves is sharpening his attacks in Georgia’s governor’s race
Jan. 23, 2026: Opinion: At Esteves rally, Democrats fret over Bottoms and Duncan