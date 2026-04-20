Elections

Jason Esteves: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Democratic candidate for governor Jason Esteves is greeted by supporters as he enters to file paperwork to run for election at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 2, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Democratic candidate for governor Jason Esteves is greeted by supporters as he enters to file paperwork to run for election at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 2, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
1 hour ago

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Jason Esteves, Democratic candidate for governor.

WATCH: Jason Esteves ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview

April 21, 2025: Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’

Oct. 15, 2025: Jason Esteves picks up key endorsement from Jason Carter in governor’s race

Nov. 21, 2025: Esteves unveils universal child-care plan in bid for Georgia governor

Nov. 22, 2025: Opinion: Jason Esteves looks to break out of crowded Democratic field for governor

March 5, 2026: Jason Esteves jolts Democratic race for governor with first major ad buy

Jan. 22, 2026: Why Jason Esteves is sharpening his attacks in Georgia’s governor’s race

Jan. 23, 2026: Opinion: At Esteves rally, Democrats fret over Bottoms and Duncan

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