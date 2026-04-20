Brad Raffensperger: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Brad Raffensperger, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Georgia.
Watch: Brad Raffensperger ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Brad Raffensperger, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Georgia.
Watch: Brad Raffensperger ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
June 10, 2025: Georgia GOP chair says party won’t block Raffensperger bid for higher office
Sept. 17, 2025: Raffensperger, who rebuffed Trump in 2020, runs for Georgia governor
Sept. 29, 2025: After defying Trump, Raffensperger touts his policies in governor’s race
Jan. 15, 2026: Raffensperger: I will not break the law over senators’ political stunt
Jan. 22, 2026: Raffensperger a no-show before state Senate Ethics Committee
Feb. 2, 2026: As FBI rekindles 2020 fight, Raffensperger urges Georgians to look forward
Feb. 10, 2026: Victims and politics collide as Raffensperger spotlights First Liberty fallout