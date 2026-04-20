Politics

Buddy Carter: A look at the AJC’s coverage

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter addresses a crowd in Peachtree City on Aug. 21, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter addresses a crowd in Peachtree City on Aug. 21, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
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Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Buddy Carter, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Feb. 11, 2025: Red, White and Blueland? Georgia congressman pushes a name change for Greenland

May 8, 2025: Buddy Carter’s U.S. Senate campaign is the first of many GOP bids to come

May 8, 2025: ‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff

Sept. 3, 2025: Buddy Carter digs deeper into his fortune as he doubles down on Senate bid

Oct. 2, 2025: Buddy Carter, Jon Ossoff voluntarily forgo paychecks during shutdown

Nov. 22, 2025: Buddy Carter urges DHS to send more ICE officers to Atlanta

Jan. 22, 2026: Carter, Dooley amass seven-figure accounts in GOP bid to challenge Ossoff

Jan. 23, 2026: Buddy Carter: We need a greater ICE presence in Atlanta to keep the city safe

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