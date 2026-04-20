Buddy Carter: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Buddy Carter, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Feb. 11, 2025: Red, White and Blueland? Georgia congressman pushes a name change for Greenland
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Buddy Carter, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Feb. 11, 2025: Red, White and Blueland? Georgia congressman pushes a name change for Greenland
May 8, 2025: Buddy Carter’s U.S. Senate campaign is the first of many GOP bids to come
May 8, 2025: ‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff
Sept. 3, 2025: Buddy Carter digs deeper into his fortune as he doubles down on Senate bid
Oct. 2, 2025: Buddy Carter, Jon Ossoff voluntarily forgo paychecks during shutdown
Nov. 22, 2025: Buddy Carter urges DHS to send more ICE officers to Atlanta
Jan. 22, 2026: Carter, Dooley amass seven-figure accounts in GOP bid to challenge Ossoff
Jan. 23, 2026: Buddy Carter: We need a greater ICE presence in Atlanta to keep the city safe