Politics Candidates race to redefine campaigns in District 13 primary Less than a week after U.S Rep. David Scott’s death, Democratic candidates balance his legacy while separating themselves from the competition. Democratic candidates for Congress (from left) Everton Blair, Jasmine Clark, Jeffree Fauntleroy, Emanuel Jones, Heavenly Kimes and Joe Lester appear at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young District 13 debate at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Riley Bunch 1 hour ago Share

Democratic candidates in the crowded District 13 congressional primary election are suddenly in a sprint to redefine their campaigns after last week’s death of U.S. Rep. David Scott upended the race. Scott, who died April 22 at 80, was running for a 13th term and had attracted a crowd of challengers who focused their attacks on the incumbent’s age and fitness to serve after more than 50 years in elected office.

On the Atlanta Press Club debate stage Monday, candidates had their first opportunity to claim the parts of Scott’s legacy they want to carry forward while promising to bring a fresh voice — and fresh fight — to Congress. The slate of Democrats pointed to Scott’s work in agriculture, commitment to bolstering the state’s HBCUs and the deep trust he earned with voters who reelected him for decades. But the race also represents an opportunity to bring renewed energy to the party and the possibility of a younger and more confrontational lawmaker in office to fight President Donald Trump and his agenda. Democratic candidate for Congress, Everton Blair (left) speaks to candidate Jasmine Clark at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young District 13 primary election debate at Georgia Public Broadcasting, Monday, April 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

State Rep. Jasmine Clark, a microbiologist who ousted a Republican when she was elected to the state Legislature in 2018, pledged to take on White House health officials who have slashed funding to public health agencies.

Everton Blair, the youngest person ever elected to Gwinnett County School Board, called the race a choice between “politics as usual” or “next generation change.” Political newcomers Heavenly Kimes, Joe Lester and Jeff Fauntleroy Sr. argued the benefits of sending a non-politician to Congress. Kimes is a cosmetic dentist known for her role on the reality show “Married to Medicine.” Lester also is a dentist. And Fauntleroy is a former police officer. By contrast, longtime Georgia state Sen. Emanuel Jones said constituents need a representative with experience to be successful in Washington. Democratic candidate for Congress, Emanuel Jones, a state senator, speaks at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young District 13 primary election debate, Monday, April 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Political strategists say Scott could still shape the primary. His name will remain on the ballot, but votes cast for him will not count.

That could help apparent front-runner Clark, who is trying to avoid a runoff. But the crowded field makes a June 19 runoff more likely. The winner will face Republican Jonathan James Chavez in November. Scott’s death gave the candidates little time to pivot to attacks that didn’t center around the incumbent. The policy conversation largely centered around standard Democratic talking points: lowering health care costs, addressing gun violence and bolstering the education system. Only one jab was thrown when Blair criticized Clark over pro-crypto PAC Protect Progress funding adds for her campaign. “Are you proud that they’ve chosen your campaign?” said Blair, who urged Clark to “disavow” the spending. Clark responded that she has “no control” over what super PACS do. Democratic strategist Fred Hicks said candidates have a narrow window to shift their messaging away from Scott and stand out from their competitors ahead of the primary.