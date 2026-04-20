Politics

Michael Thurmond: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was one of the special guests to speak in honor during the unveiling of the statue at Xermona Clayton Plaza in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was one of the special guests to speak in honor during the unveiling of the statue at Xermona Clayton Plaza in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Michael Thurmond, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Georgia.

WATCH: Michael Thurmond ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview

Feb. 25, 2024: Michael Thurmond re-evaluates the legacy of Georgia founder James Oglethorpe

Aug. 7, 2025: Michael Thurmond enters Ga. governor’s race pledging to be ‘bridge builder’

Aug. 13, 2025: Mike Thurmond says he brings statewide experience to race for governor

Oct. 24, 2025: Opinion: Can Michael Thurmond be Georgia Democrats’ fixer?

Dec. 8, 2025: Michael Thurmond ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview

Dec. 15, 2025: Why Michael Thurmond says he’s no insider

March 27, 2026: Roy Barnes, Andrew Young back Michael Thurmond’s bid for governor

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