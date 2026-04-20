Michael Thurmond: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Michael Thurmond, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Georgia.
WATCH: Michael Thurmond ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Michael Thurmond, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Georgia.
WATCH: Michael Thurmond ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
Feb. 25, 2024: Michael Thurmond re-evaluates the legacy of Georgia founder James Oglethorpe
Aug. 7, 2025: Michael Thurmond enters Ga. governor’s race pledging to be ‘bridge builder’
Aug. 13, 2025: Mike Thurmond says he brings statewide experience to race for governor
Oct. 24, 2025: Opinion: Can Michael Thurmond be Georgia Democrats’ fixer?
Dec. 8, 2025: Michael Thurmond ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
Dec. 15, 2025: Why Michael Thurmond says he’s no insider
March 27, 2026: Roy Barnes, Andrew Young back Michael Thurmond’s bid for governor