Meet the Candidates for Governor in Georgia
Six Democrats and five Republicans are running for governor in Georgia. The seat is up for grabs now that Brian Kemp is departing after serving two terms. Here are the candidates:
Keisha Lance Bottoms
Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, is the former mayor of Atlanta. She was a senior advisor for President Joe Biden. She has pledged to eliminate income taxes for teachers.Read More
Olu Brown
Olu Brown, a Democrat from Peachtree City, is the founder of Impact United Methodist Church. He wants to create a $2 billion investment fund to grow the economy.Read More
Geoff Duncan
Geoff Duncan, a Democrat from Forsyth, is a former lieutenant governor. Elected as a Republican, he switched parties over his frustration with President Donald Trump.Read More
Jason Esteves
Jason Esteves, a Democrat from Atlanta, is a former state senator. A former school board member, he has pledged to guarantee every 4-year-old a spot in pre-k.Read More
Derrick Jackson
Derrick Jackson, a Democrat from Tyrone, is a state representative. A U.S. Navy veteran, he has endorsed raising the minimum wage to $20 per hour.Read More
Michael Thurmond
Michael Thurmond, a Democrat from Stone Mountain, is the former DeKalb County CEO. He has emphasized his extensive public record, including a stint as labor commissioner.Read More
Chris Carr
Chris Carr, a Republican from Dunwoody, is the attorney general. He was chief of staff for former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson. He has emphasized rooting out public corruption.Read More
Clark Dean
Clark Dean, a Republican from Scotsdale, is managing director of the Transwestern real estate firm. He has dubbed himself a "political outsider" focusing on affordablity.Read More
Rick Jackson
Rick Jackson, a Republican from Alpharetta, is the owner of Jackson Healthcare. He has promised to freeze property taxes and cut the state income tax in half.Read More
Burt Jones
Burt Jones, a Republican from Jackson, is the lieutenant governor and a former state senator. He has pledged to eventually end the state's income tax.Read More
Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger, a Republican from Johns Creek, is the secretary of state. He wants to cap annual property tax increases to the rate of inflation.Read More
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