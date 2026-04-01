Meet the Candidates for Governor in Georgia

Six Democrats and five Republicans are running for governor in Georgia. The seat is up for grabs now that Brian Kemp is departing after serving two terms. Here are the candidates: 

Keisha Lance Bottoms

Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, is the former mayor of Atlanta. She was a senior advisor for President Joe Biden. She has pledged to eliminate income taxes for teachers.
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Olu Brown

Olu Brown, a Democrat from Peachtree City, is the founder of Impact United Methodist Church. He wants to create a $2 billion investment fund to grow the economy.
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Geoff Duncan

Geoff Duncan, a Democrat from Forsyth, is a former lieutenant governor. Elected as a Republican, he switched parties over his frustration with President Donald Trump.
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Jason Esteves

Jason Esteves, a Democrat from Atlanta, is a former state senator. A former school board member, he has pledged to guarantee every 4-year-old a spot in pre-k.
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Derrick Jackson

Derrick Jackson, a Democrat from Tyrone, is a state representative. A U.S. Navy veteran, he has endorsed raising the minimum wage to $20 per hour.
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Michael Thurmond

Michael Thurmond, a Democrat from Stone Mountain, is the former DeKalb County CEO. He has emphasized his extensive public record, including a stint as labor commissioner.
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Chris Carr

Chris Carr, a Republican from Dunwoody, is the attorney general. He was chief of staff for former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson. He has emphasized rooting out public corruption.
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Clark Dean

Clark Dean, a Republican from Scotsdale, is managing director of the Transwestern real estate firm. He has dubbed himself a "political outsider" focusing on affordablity.
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Rick Jackson

Rick Jackson, a Republican from Alpharetta, is the owner of Jackson Healthcare. He has promised to freeze property taxes and cut the state income tax in half.
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Burt Jones

Burt Jones, a Republican from Jackson, is the lieutenant governor and a former state senator. He has pledged to eventually end the state's income tax.
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Brad Raffensperger

Brad Raffensperger, a Republican from Johns Creek, is the secretary of state. He wants to cap annual property tax increases to the rate of inflation.
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