Chris Carr: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Chris Carr, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Georgia.
Watch: Chris Carr ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Chris Carr, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Georgia.
Watch: Chris Carr ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview
Nov. 21, 2024: Georgia AG Chris Carr launches GOP campaign for governor, kicking off 2026 race
March 28, 2025: Carr’s MAGA gamble: The Republican’s high-stakes strategy to satisfy Trump’s GOP
July 7, 2025: Carr adds another $1.25M as Georgia governor’s race takes shape
Oct. 7, 2025: Carr strikes different tone from Trump loyalists in GOP governor race
Dec. 15, 2025: Chris Carr says ‘lawfare has to end’
Jan. 22, 2026: Chris Carr proposes anti-corruption plan aimed at public officials