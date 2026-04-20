Elections

Chris Carr: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Attorney General Chris Carr speaks at the annual Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition legislative luncheon in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Attorney General Chris Carr speaks at the annual Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition legislative luncheon in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
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Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Chris Carr, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Georgia.

Watch: Chris Carr ‘Politically Georgia’ candidate forum full interview

Nov. 21, 2024: Georgia AG Chris Carr launches GOP campaign for governor, kicking off 2026 race

March 28, 2025: Carr’s MAGA gamble: The Republican’s high-stakes strategy to satisfy Trump’s GOP

July 7, 2025: Carr adds another $1.25M as Georgia governor’s race takes shape

Oct. 7, 2025: Carr strikes different tone from Trump loyalists in GOP governor race

Dec. 15, 2025: Chris Carr says ‘lawfare has to end’

Jan. 22, 2026: Chris Carr proposes anti-corruption plan aimed at public officials

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