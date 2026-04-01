Meet the candidates for U.S. Senate in Georgia
Three Republicans are vying to challenge incumbent Jon Ossoff, a Democrat who is seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate. Here are the candidates:
Jon Ossoff
Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Atlanta, is a U.S. senator. First elected in 2021, he has led investigations focused child welfare and the health care for pregnant women.Read More
Buddy Carter
Buddy Carter, a Republican from St. Simons Island, is a U.S. congressman. He has asked the Trump administration to send more immigration officers to Atlanta.Read More
Mike Collins
Mike Collins, a Republican from Jackson, is a U.S. congressman. He authored the Laken Riley Act, which provides for broad authority to detain migrants accused of crimes.Read More
Derek Dooley
Derek Dooley, a Republican from Clayton, is a former college and professional football coach. He has pledged to hold regular town hall meetings and only serve two terms.Read More
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