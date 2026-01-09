Politically Georgia Brian Kemp’s legislative agenda remains a mystery as session looms Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is in his final term of office. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Test your knowledge with our weekly news quiz.

Burt Jones targets Brad Raffensperger in digital ad.

Democrats invest in LeMario Brown’s state Senate campaign.

Legislative intrigue Gov. Brian Kemp greeted lawmakers before delivering the State of the State address at the Capitol in Atlanta last year. (Jason Getz/AJC) Election-year legislative sessions are always different. But the one gaveling in next week feels stranger than most. Two Democratic House lawmakers — Karen Bennett, who resigned, and Sharon Henderson, who hasn’t — were recently charged with pandemic-era unemployment fraud. Rumors are rampant under the Gold Dome that more could soon be announced. Then there’s the mystery of Gov. Brian Kemp’s last push.

No one is quite sure what his priorities will be. Not the media. Not legislative leaders. Not even some of his allies can say with confidence what Kemp plans to push in his final legislative session.

The silence is deliberate. And unusually airtight. Speculation is swirling. Some lawmakers think Kemp could use his last lap to tap Georgia’s massive surplus for a sweep of construction projects. Others are bracing for a surprise priority that hasn’t yet leaked. What’s missing is the usual tell. By this point most years, Kemp has already telegraphed his marquee goal. Last session, for instance, there was no doubt litigation overhaul topped his list. This year? Nothing of the sort. Even key political players say they’re in the dark. And many expect to stay that way until next week. Kemp’s aides say they’re planning a big reveal during two big speeches next week: his Eggs & Issues remarks on Wednesday, followed a day later by the State of the State address.

Friday news quiz Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns held a news conference on Wednesday at the Capitol in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Good morning! How well did you follow the news this week? Find out by taking our quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter. Gov. Brian Kemp set a special election for March 10 to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. How many times could voters in Georgia’s 14th Congressional district be asked vote in 2026? A) Two

B) Five

C) Seven

D) Three Lt. Gov. Burt Jones backed a plan this week to eventually eliminate Georgia’s individual income tax, which generates about $16 billion per year. How would the plan replace that lost revenue?

A) A combination of surplus revenue, borrowing and cutting corporate tax breaks.

B) Raising the state sales tax by 5%.

C) Broadening the state sales tax to include things like groceries and services.

D) Raising taxes on corporations and with annual revenue of $1 billion or more. Marjorie Taylor Greene left Congress on Monday. She appeared on “The View” on Wednesday. What next step is she considering? A) Running for president

B) Starting her own talk show

C) Leaving the Republican Party

D) Starting a political action committee House Speaker Jon Burns backed a new tax proposal this week. What would it do? A) Eliminate Georgia’s individual income tax.

B) End property taxes for primary residences.

C) Cap property taxes at the rate of inflation.

D) Return $2 billion of the state’s budget surplus to taxpayers.

Shadowy ads Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is a Republican candidate for governor. (Alex Brandon/AP) Pummeled by a more than $8 million ad campaign funded by shadowy sources, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is hitting back against the Republican rival he’s linked to the blitz. Jones’ campaign for governor has blamed political consultants who would rather see Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in office. And this week he unloaded a digital spot featuring a wave of Democrats praising the elections chief, who has denied any involvement in the attack ads. It’s a striking tactic, and one rarely seen in a GOP primary: using Democratic voices to elevate a Republican rival for refusing President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Union promise Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is a Democratic candidate for governor. (AP)

Keisha Lance Bottoms pledged to appoint a dockworkers’ union member to the Georgia Ports Authority board should she be elected governor. The Atlanta Democrat made the promise in Savannah on Thursday during a meeting with International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414 President Paul Mosley, the AJC’s Adam Van Brimmer reports. “The Port of Savannah is the second largest economic engine in the state. I don’t know any entity that is more vital to that success than the union,” Bottoms said ahead of Thursday night’s televised candidate forum in Savannah. “Not having that voice at the table would be a huge miss for the next governor.” Georgia’s governor appoints the 13 directors of the authority’s board. Appointees serve four-year staggered terms. Gov. Brian Kemp made his most recent appointments in July. The authority board has not included a longshoreman in recent memory. Contacted about Bottoms’ pledge, a ports authority official declined comment.

The ILA unions are a significant voting block along the coast, with more than 2,000 members working in port authority terminals in Savannah and Brunswick. Mosley’s Local 1414 is the largest, with more than 1,600 members. Bottoms toured the Georgia Ports Authority’s Garden City Terminal following the meeting. The facility is the third busiest cargo container port in the United States. Minnesota reactions Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke with reporters following his speech to the Roswell Rotary Club on Thursday in Roswell. (Adam Beam/AJC) The New York Times has called the killing of a Minnesota woman by a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer a “political Rorschach test,” as many Republican leaders have declared the officer acted in self-defense while Democrats say the woman was murdered. That’s the dynamic at play in Georgia’s race for attorney general, as Democratic candidate Bob Trammell said the ICE officer “should be criminally investigated, charged and arrested.” Democrat Tanya Miller, a state representative from Atlanta, said “people want to know that powerful federal agencies are not operating above the law.”

Meanwhile, Republican candidate Brian Strickland, a state senator from McDonough, said that “interfering with law enforcement puts lives at risk,” adding that “those on the left who demonize law enforcement are emboldening this dangerous behavior.” Then there’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican candidate for governor, who offered a more measured response when asked about the incident after a speech at the Roswell Rotary Club on Thursday. Raffensperger said he wanted to “get all the information” before making a broader comment about what happened, adding that “it’s tragic when anyone loses their life.” Asked how he would handle a similar situation if he were governor, Raffensperger said he would “want to make sure that, as it relates to law enforcement, that they have the very best training.” “You see an awful lot of situations, and making sure you handle those, you know, how they should be handled,” he said.

Special election LeMario Brown is a Democratic candidate for Georgia state Senate District 18. (Courtesy photo) The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee is investing in LaMario Brown’s bid to flip a middle Georgia Senate seat vacated by Republican John F. Kennedy, who is running for lieutenant governor. “We think this race is one to watch, and it’s a sign that we’re playing everywhere,” Sam Paisley, communications director for the DLCC, exclusively told our AJC colleague Michelle Baruchman. In 2024, then-Vice President Kamala Harris got about 38% of the vote in the district. Brown would need to outperform Harris by about 12 percentage points to capture the seat in the Jan. 20 special election. But Democrats are growing cautiously optimistic they can flip the seat, and are encouraged by early voting numbers that favor Brown, the only Democrat in the race.

The Republican candidates are: Former state Rep. Lauren Daniel.

Steven McNeel, an attorney and farmer.

Nathan Warnock, an Army veteran.

Former Forsyth Mayor Eric S. Wilson. Still waiting It’s been more than three weeks since the Trump administration sued Georgia for access to its unredacted voter file. But Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office still hasn’t been officially served with the lawsuit. A source familiar with the case who was not authorized to speak about the lawsuit said a U.S. marshal has tried a few times to serve the secretary of state’s office in Macon. But the office doesn’t have a lawyer there, so it hasn’t been officially received. A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Raffensperger has said his office complied with the Justice Department’s request for information. But they redacted voters’ personal information, as required by state law. The Justice Department sued to get the unredacted information. Listen up There is no “Politically Georgia” podcast today. We’ll be back on Monday to answer questions from the listener mailbag. You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Today in Washington U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and President Donald Trump are meeting today. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Happenings: President Donald Trump will meet at the White House with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance and executives of U.S. oil and gas companies.

The House will vote on a bill to repeal Biden Administration energy efficiency standards.

The Senate is done for the week. Obamacare subsidies House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke to reporters at the Capitol on Thursday after the House passed legislation that extends expired health care subsidies for those who get coverage through the Affordable Care Act. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP) The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill that would extend expiring health insurance subsidies for three more years. Seventeen Republicans voted with Democrats in favor of the bill, although none of them were from Georgia.