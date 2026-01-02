Politics An $8M mystery triggers growing fight over dark money in Georgia politics A secretive group has poured millions into ads attacking Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. The backlash is spilling into courts and federal regulators. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, shown speaking at his first campaign rally at Idlewilde Event Center in Flovilla in August, is battling attack ads and wants them off the airwaves. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The shadowy group battering Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Georgia’s airwaves doesn’t have a public face, a known donor list or a clear ideological identity. It does have a Delaware corporate registration, an East Atlanta mail-drop address and a Utah media buyer who has already helped steer roughly $8 million in attack ads into one of the nation’s most watched governor’s races.

Welcome to the new political economy of Georgia elections, where a secretive organization calling itself Georgians for Integrity is at the center of a ballooning legal and political fight. The latest front opened Friday, when Jones’ campaign urged the Federal Communications Commission to step in. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican argues that since the ads deal with “political matters of national importance” they should have triggered strict federal disclosure rules. It seeks to force the group to abandon its anonymity or pull the spots. It’s the newest salvo against a group that has become nearly inescapable to many Georgians this holiday season, blanketing airwaves, mailboxes and smartphones with ads, mailers and texts accusing Jones of using his office for personal gain.

A few weeks ago, the Georgia GOP filed an ethics complaint trying to force the group to register under state laws and disclose its donors. And the Jones campaign has demanded TV stations to pull the spot from on-air rotations.

So far, no one tied to the group is talking. Not Alex Roberts, a media buyer in Utah contacted weeks ago by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Not Kimberly Land, an Ohio attorney credited with incorporating the organization. Not Tom Kirkland, who is mentioned in paperwork but some GOP operatives say may not exist. And not James Tyrrell III, a Washington-based lawyer who represents the group. Tyrrell did, however, respond to demands from Jones' campaign to pull the ads. He said the effort by the lieutenant governor sought to "halt a healthy discussion about his record by cutting off his critics' access to the airwaves." (Left to right): Attorney General Chris Carr, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are the three leading Republican contenders for Georgia governor. (AJC) Jones' top GOP rivals — Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — swear they're not involved. So have top Democrats. Leaders in both parties say they're baffled by the group's origins. "I don't know if we've seen any group spend so much, so early, going after one candidate," said Buzz Brockway, a former GOP state legislator and conservative commentator. "It's really shaking things up."

"It can't be one of his opponents. They would have owned up to it by now," he added. "Who has this much of a gripe against the lieutenant governor and this deep of a bank account? There's only so many people or groups it could be." Whoever is financing the blitz has threaded the needle carefully — avoiding explicit references to the 2026 race or Jones' candidacy to sidestep disclosure rules. Instead, the 30-second ads, mailers and text messages ask Georgians to demand that Jones "stop profiting off taxpayers." Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon is among the Republicans infuriated by the temerity of the group, which he said has "zero integrity."

"It is thumbing its nose at Georgia law by funneling millions in shadowy dark money to smear one of our Republican candidates for governor and suppress Republican votes," he said. "All while keeping donors hidden from Georgia voters — who have the right to know the agenda behind this multimillion dollar campaign." A guessing game A third TV volley launched this week has only ratcheted up the mystery. But this is more than a mere guessing game. The barrage offers a glimpse of the anonymous dark money warfare seeking to define the race — much like the torrent of spending by secretive groups has reshaped federal contests since the Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision allowed corporations and unions to raise and spend unlimited sums on elections. It's also putting Jones on the defensive at a time when he's an uneasy front-runner in the race. With $14 million in his campaign coffers and Trump's early endorsement, he's long been viewed as the Republican to beat. But polls, including an AJC survey of likely GOP voters, show most Republicans still haven't made up their minds. Jones has built his financial edge with the help of a $10 million personal loan and a leadership committee that allows him to raise unlimited sums.