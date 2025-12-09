Politics

U.S. attorney says more indictments of government officials coming

Following the indictment Monday of a Democratic state legislator, Theodore Hertzberg says the investigations are not politically motivated.
State Rep. Sharon Henderson, D-Covington, is accused of collecting nearly $18,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits prosecutors say she was not qualify to receive. (Courtesy)
By
1 hour ago

After a Democratic state lawmaker was charged Monday with fraud related to government assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia said more are to come.

“Our investigations regarding pandemic-era fraud have identified bad actors inside and outside of government and at all levels — federal, state, and local,” U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Democratic state Rep. Sharon Henderson pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday on charges of defrauding the federal government during the pandemic and making false statements. She is accused of collecting nearly $18,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits prosecutors say she was not qualified to receive.

Hertzberg said future indictments would also be related to fraudulent use of pandemic relief funds. Henderson is a Democrat. Hertzberg said the indictments are not politically motivated.

“We and our law enforcement partners conduct our inquiries irrespective of a subject’s political party, race, sex, or any other factor unrelated to criminal culpability,” he said.

State House Democratic Leader Carolyn Hugley did not respond to requests for comment. Senate Democratic Leader Harold Jones said it’s too soon for him to respond without reading the underlying evidence.

“I don’t know all the facts of the case,” he said, adding that he believes it is too early to determine whether the indictments are politically motivated.

Republican Senate Leader Jason Anavitarte did not respond to requests for comment.

In the court hearing Monday, Judge Justin S. Anand required Henderson to turn over her passport as a condition of her bond. He did not restrict her from continuing to serve as an elected representative in the Georgia General Assembly. The new legislative session begins Jan. 12.

According to the Georgia Constitution, Gov. Brian Kemp has 14 days from when his office receives the indictment to appoint a commission to determine whether Henderson is fit to serve. Then, the commission has 14 days to produce a written report with a decision.

Carter Chapman, a spokesperson for Kemp, said the governor has not yet received the indictment.

Henderson does not chair any committees in the House. She is a member of the House banking, budget, retirement and parks committees.

During the pandemic, people unable to work because of COVID-19 were eligible to apply for relief funds to supplement the money they lost. Prosecutors say Henderson applied for the relief program by falsifying pay stubs for Henry County Schools on her application, even though she had not worked there since 2018.

Henderson’s office declined to comment.

Michelle Baruchman covers the Georgia House of Representatives and statewide issues. She is a politics news and enterprise reporter covering statewide political stories.

