Politics Kemp sets special election for Greene’s seat, launching likely 5-vote marathon The election will be March 10 for the 14th District seat. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is interviewed last year for the "Politically Georgia." Monday was her last day in Congress. (Nathan Posner for the AJC)

Gov. Brian Kemp set a March 10 special election to succeed U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, creating what could be a five-stage race to hold the Republican-friendly northwest Georgia district. The winner of the election would fill the rest of Greene’s unexpired term as the representative from the 14th District, but most of the roughly two dozen candidates who have filed paperwork to run also are competing in May primaries to serve a full two-year term.

Republicans are heavily favored to win the district, which was drawn by lawmakers for a GOP candidate to win. But Democrats hope to exploit the fractured GOP field to make the race competitive.