Politics

Kemp sets special election for Greene’s seat, launching likely 5-vote marathon

The election will be March 10 for the 14th District seat.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is interviewed last year for the "Politically Georgia." Monday was her last day in Congress. (Nathan Posner for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Gov. Brian Kemp set a March 10 special election to succeed U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, creating what could be a five-stage race to hold the Republican-friendly northwest Georgia district.

The winner of the election would fill the rest of Greene’s unexpired term as the representative from the 14th District, but most of the roughly two dozen candidates who have filed paperwork to run also are competing in May primaries to serve a full two-year term.

The field to replace Greene, who stepped down Monday after a bitter feud with President Donald Trump, runs the gamut.

Among the most prominent Republicans are state Sen. Colton Moore, who was ousted from the conservative Senate GOP caucus after clashes with Republican colleagues, and local prosecutor Clay Fuller, who ran for the seat in 2020.

Others include pastor Tom Gray, Dalton City Councilman Nicky Lama, former Paulding County Commissioner Brian Stover and former Greene staffer Jim Tully.

Georgia Senate Majority Leader Jason Anavitarte still hasn’t ruled out a run.

Republicans are heavily favored to win the district, which was drawn by lawmakers for a GOP candidate to win. But Democrats hope to exploit the fractured GOP field to make the race competitive.

The party’s top contender is Shawn Harris, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general who won roughly one-third of the vote in 2024 against Greene.

The special election format makes it hard to predict.

With no party primary to select nominees, all of the contenders will appear on the same ballot. If no candidate wins a majority, the top two finishers advance to an April 7 runoff, which is widely expected.

Many of the same contenders will also compete in a May primary, a likely primary runoff and the November general election.

That creates a grueling monthslong political marathon for anyone seeking to win and keep the seat.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

