2 Democratic state lawmakers resign from Georgia General Assembly

State Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, has resigned from the Georgia General Assembly.
Two Democratic members of the state House have resigned ahead of next week’s start of the 2026 legislative session.

State Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, stepped down after 13 years in the Georgia Legislature Jan. 1, according to a resignation letter obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I am proud of the work accomplished by the Georgia General Assembly when we came together to advance policies that strengthened our state and improved the lives of all Georgians,” she wrote. “Serving in this capacity has truly been a labor of love, and one I will deeply miss.”

Bennett was first elected in 2012 to represent portions of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. She once chaired the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.

During her time in public service, Bennett co-sponsored the state’s 2020 hate crime law. Before the passage of House Bill 426, Georgia was one of five states without a hate crimes law.

On Monday, State Rep. Lynn Heffner, D-Augusta, also resigned from the Georgia Legislature. She said her home sustained damage during Hurricane Helene, and she could no longer meet the constitutional requirement to live in her district.

Heffner was elected to the state House in 2022. She also is the director of Motor Vehicle Registration in Richmond County.

It’s unusual for a state lawmaker to resign so close to the start of the 40-day session, which kicks off Jan. 12.

After several special elections in the Georgia General Assembly this fall and winter, Democrats picked up one seat in the state House. With Bennett and Heffner’s departures, Democrats drop to a 79-seat minority bloc.

A spokesperson with Kemp’s office said the governor will call a special election to replace Bennett and Heffner but did not specify a time.

About the Authors

Michelle Baruchman covers the Georgia House of Representatives and statewide issues. She is a politics news and enterprise reporter covering statewide political stories.

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

