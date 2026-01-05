Politics 2 Democratic state lawmakers resign from Georgia General Assembly State Reps. Karen Bennett, Lynn Heffner step down ahead of 2026 Legislative session State Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, has resigned from the Georgia General Assembly.

Two Democratic members of the state House have resigned ahead of next week’s start of the 2026 legislative session. State Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, stepped down after 13 years in the Georgia Legislature Jan. 1, according to a resignation letter obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I am proud of the work accomplished by the Georgia General Assembly when we came together to advance policies that strengthened our state and improved the lives of all Georgians,” she wrote. “Serving in this capacity has truly been a labor of love, and one I will deeply miss.” From 2020: ‘Today is Georgia Legislature approves hate-crimes bill Bennett was first elected in 2012 to represent portions of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. She once chaired the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus. During her time in public service, Bennett co-sponsored the state’s 2020 hate crime law. Before the passage of House Bill 426, Georgia was one of five states without a hate crimes law. On Monday, State Rep. Lynn Heffner, D-Augusta, also resigned from the Georgia Legislature. She said her home sustained damage during Hurricane Helene, and she could no longer meet the constitutional requirement to live in her district.

Heffner was elected to the state House in 2022. She also is the director of Motor Vehicle Registration in Richmond County.