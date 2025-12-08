State lawmaker charged with unemployment fraud

State Rep. Sharon Henderson, D-Covington, (shown speaking with cancer advocates during the 2025 Georgia Cancer Action Day, Feb. 4, 2025) was arrested Monday on charges of defrauding the federal government and making false statements. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

She will appear before a federal judge Monday afternoon and is expected to enter a not-guilty plea, according to the U.S. Department of Justice .

State Rep. Sharon Henderson, a Democrat from Newton County, was arrested Monday on charges of defrauding the federal government and making false statements.

Authorities say that while a candidate for the Georgia House in 2020 Henderson applied for federal pandemic unemployment benefits under false pretenses.

In her application for the program, which provided cash assistance to those who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Henderson allegedly claimed on her application that she was working for the Henry County School Districts through March 2020.

She then, according to a court filing, submitted eight certifications stating that she was unable to work at her place of employment because of the coronavirus quarantine. Those certifications were allegedly made after she was sworn in to office.

However, officials say, although Henderson worked five days as a substitute teacher for Henry County Schools in 2018, she had not worked there since then.