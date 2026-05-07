Politically Georgia

Trump stumps for Burt Jones in crowded Republican race for governor

Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team.
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Republican candidate for Georgia governor, speaks during President Donald Trump's rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome in February. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Republican candidate for Georgia governor, speaks during President Donald Trump's rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome in February. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
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30 minutes ago

Today’s newsletter highlights

Unequivocal backing

Republican candidates for governor (from left) healthcare executive Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones interact at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young governor debate last week. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Republican candidates for governor (from left) healthcare executive Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones interact at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young governor debate last week. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

President Donald Trump is making it plain: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is his candidate for governor.

With Jones deadlocked in the latest AJC poll against billionaire Rick Jackson, the president reinforced his endorsement Wednesday night at a telephone town hall that doubled as a warning to Republican voters not to be confused by any rival’s pro-Trump branding.

Trump called Jones a “great man,” a “great lieutenant governor,” a “warrior for our movement” and even “a Georgia football legend.”

He did not mention Jackson, who has vowed to be “Trump’s favorite governor” and whose camp has treated Trump’s ambivalence as a small victory.

But Trump left little room for ambiguity.

“Vote for Burt Jones. He’s just an incredible guy who has my complete and total endorsement in the race,” he said. “There’s a lot of confusion. Everyone’s saying I endorsed them. I didn’t. I endorsed a man named Burt Jones.”

Democrats are betting the tight GOP embrace of Trump will come back to haunt whoever wins the nod.

“Burt Jones has long been Trump’s No. 1 lapdog in Georgia,” said Democratic Party of Georgia aide Jake Strickland. “And tonight’s tele-rally just goes to show that he’s running for Donald Trump — not the people of Georgia.”

Things to know

An FBI agent appears at the entrance to the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
An FBI agent appears at the entrance to the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Good morning! Here are three things to know for today:

Study time

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

We know how Georgia House lawmakers will spend their summer. Speaker Jon Burns on Wednesday appointed lawmakers to 10 study committees.

Work from these committees often result in legislation that forms the basis of next year’s session. Here’s a look at some of them:

Judicial races

Shannette Williams speaks at a news conference with Georgia reproductive healthcare advocates on Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Shannette Williams speaks at a news conference with Georgia reproductive healthcare advocates on Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Democrats are hoping the U.S. Supreme Court’s weakening of the Voting Rights Act and the battle over abortion pill mifepristone will drive attention to the often overlooked Georgia Supreme Court races.

Two left-leaning attorneys, former State Sen. Jen Jordan and Miracle Rankin, are challenging Justices Charlie Bethel and Sarah Warren, who were both first appointed by former Republican Gov. Nathan Deal and are backed by Kemp.

While the race is nonpartisan, Jordan and Rankin are eyeing support from voters outraged over the 2019 anti-abortion law. On Wednesday, a coalition of advocates and medical professionals urged voters to elect judges who will uphold reproductive rights.

“Right now, Georgians are watching politicians and judges work hand in hand to strip away our fundamental rights in real time,” said Alicia Stallworth, with Reproductive Freedom for All.

“We already know exactly what happens when extremist judges get their way,” she added and pointed to the state Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the abortion ban in 2023.

Unlike other partisan races, the judicial contests will be decided by the May 19 primary. That gives Democrats only a short window to explain the need to have candidates elected who could block any Republican-led redistricting efforts.

“The same extremists trying to make it harder for Georgians to vote are the same ones backing judges who are taking away our freedoms piece by piece,” Stallworth said.

Listen up

Georgia voting stickers sit on a table inside an Atlanta polling place in 2024. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Georgia voting stickers sit on a table inside an Atlanta polling place in 2024. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we discuss the fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision weakening the Voting Rights Act.

You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Muting McCormick?

Students from the Morehouse School of Medicine rallied outside their school on Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Students from the Morehouse School of Medicine rallied outside their school on Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Students at the Morehouse School of Medicine are protesting their graduation speaker — U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick.

McCormick is a white Republican. But he’s also a graduate of the historically Black medical school. The students say McCormick’s beliefs are counter to the school’s mission, pointing to his votes to restrict gender-affirming care, limit immigration in the U.S. and to cap loans that many low-income students have relied on to pay or their education. They’re asking the school to pick another speaker ahead of the May 16 ceremony.

So far, the school is standing behind McCormick, according to the AJC’s Jason Armesto and Cassidy Alexander. School officials point out McCormick has spoken at the institution before, noting that he is a former student body president “whose career in medicine and public service reflects the leadership MSM produces.”

Today in Washington

Shoutouts

Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.

Before you go

In 2002, Ted Turner co-founded the Ted's Montana Grill chain with restauranteur George McKerrow Jr., with a menu that promotes bison burgers and other bison dishes. (AJC file)
In 2002, Ted Turner co-founded the Ted's Montana Grill chain with restauranteur George McKerrow Jr., with a menu that promotes bison burgers and other bison dishes. (AJC file)

CNN founder and media pioneer Ted Turner died Wednesday at the age of 87 after a period of declining health. Everyone has a Ted Turner story, the AJC’s Savannah Sicurella and Rodney Ho write. And if they’re lucky, multiple.

That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider information to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.

About the Authors

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

Adam Beam is the deputy politics editor.

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