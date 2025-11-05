Politically Georgia How Georgia Democrats knocked off two Republicans in statewide races Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Public Service Commission candidate Peter Hubbard poses for a photo with Monika Gerhart, executive director of Gulf States Renewable Energy, during an election night party on Tuesday in Atlanta. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Multiple metro Atlanta incumbents are headed to runoff races.

Atlanta Public Schools braces for feedback on school closure plan.

The government shutdown breaks a record.

Blue wave Public Service Commission candidate Peter Hubbard gets a hug from Brionté McCorkle of Georgia Conservation Voters on election night in Atlanta. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Democrats were widely expected to defeat two Republican incumbents on the Georgia Public Service Commission. And the scale of their victories on Tuesday is sending an unmistakable message. Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson carved a bright-blue path through metro Atlanta — far outperforming Vice President Kamala Harris’ numbers from a year ago. The Democrats topped 90% in Clayton and DeKalb counties, where Harris registered in the 80s in 2024. At the same time, they narrowed GOP margins in exurban counties that Republicans typically dominate. In Forsyth County, where President Donald Trump won 67% of the vote last year, the Republican share slid by roughly 10 points.

Trump won Paulding County — long a bedrock of Republican strength — with 62% in 2024. On Tuesday, the vote was nearly evenly split.

And in Columbia County, an east Georgia suburb where Republicans routinely clear 60%, the Democratic candidates finished ahead. Does that automatically translate into the 2026 map, when Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and every statewide office are on the ballot? Of course not. Don’t expect a nearly 26-point landslide either way in a high-turnout midterm. But Republicans say the shift is a warning. Courtney Kramer, a GOP strategist, said the results show her party needs to overhaul their grassroots strategy to meet voters where they are, particularly on cost-of-living concerns. “This election is a wake up call to every conservative Republican in Georgia. Democrats are emboldened and coming for our statewide seats,” she said. “Unless something drastically changes, Georgia has the unfortunate potential to actually flip blue in 2026.”

Things to know U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (in red), R-Rome, was a guest on "The View" on Tuesday. (ABC) Good morning! It’s Day 36 of the federal government shutdown, now the longest federal funding lapse in U.S. history. Here are three other things to know for today: A new AJC poll shows Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Burt Jones are early favorites in their respective primaries for governor. But the race is still dominated by undecided voters, Greg Bluestein reports.

Voters will get their first glimpse of many candidates for governor tonight at the AJC’s Politically Georgia forum. Six candidates are scheduled to participate. We’ll have a full roundup in tomorrow morning’s newsletter.

Co-hosts of “The View” marveled at U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s political evolution on Tuesday as the Rome Republican continued to criticize her party’s leaders during the government shutdown, Tia Mitchell reports. Election roundup Mayor Andre Dickens is a happy man after being elected to a second term on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Ali, first vice chair of the Gwinnett County Democratic Party, had some big-name endorsements, including Hutchinson, former Gov. Roy Barnes and a host of state and local elected officials from the county. But it wasn’t enough to slow down Cole, chair of the nonprofit Gwinnett Coalition. Cole was not a complete unknown to voters, as he mounted a strong but unsuccessful challenge to Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins III last year. Republican Jamie Parker, a real estate agent, was in third place. Ali is just 21 years old. If he wins, he would be among the youngest state lawmakers in the country. School closures Leaders of Atlanta Public Schools are weighing cost cutting measures. (AJC file photo) Atlanta Public Schools officials are bracing for pushback tonight as they host the first of two public hearings on a plan to close or merge eight schools.

School closures Leaders of Atlanta Public Schools are weighing cost cutting measures. (AJC file photo) Atlanta Public Schools officials are bracing for pushback tonight as they host the first of two public hearings on a plan to close or merge eight schools.

School districts across Georgia — and the country — have been searching for ways to cut costs amid a budget crunch fueled in part by declining enrollment. Enrollment in APS elementary schools has fallen 12.9% since the 2015-16 school year. Birth rates fell by 13% from 2012 to 2023, so the problem is not likely to fix itself. The APS plan would save up to $25 million per year while reducing the district's capacity by 5,200 seats. But don't expect those numbers to win over parents. Nothing stirs emotions quite like closing public education institutions, especially elementary schools. Fulton County closed an elementary school in Sandy Springs earlier this year despite fierce pushback from parents. The uproar fueled a spirited race for mayor.

In the U.S. Senate race, U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins are competing for President Donald Trump-aligned voters, while Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff remains well positioned heading into 2026.

The federal government shutdown is now the the longest in U.S. history at 36 days. A bipartisan group of U.S senators is working on a way out. But nothing has been put on the table yet. Meanwhile Senate Democrats, including Georgia’s U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, voted a 14th time to filibuster the House-passed government funding bill. While President Donald Trump used social media to again encourage Senate Republicans to nuke the filibuster to overcome Democrats’ opposition, that is unlikely to happen. Republicans lost in major races across the country in Tuesday’s off-year elections. Trump blamed the defeats, in part, on the shutdown. Could that cause some GOP lawmakers to rethink their strategy? Today in Washington President Donald Trump is meeting with U.S. Senate Republicans over breakfast. He will then fly to Miami to speak at the America Business Forum conference.

is meeting with U.S. Senate Republicans over breakfast. He will then fly to Miami to speak at the America Business Forum conference. The House is on an indefinite recess.

The Senate will vote on more of Trump’s nominations.

The Supreme Court will take up a case challenging the legality of Trump’s tariffs.

