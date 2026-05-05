Delay congressional primaries and redraw Georgia’s House districts

Georgia is at a crossroads, and the choice in front of us is simple. We either fight to win, or we let Democrats tilt the field against us.
Across the country, states are acting. They are redrawing maps, leveling the playing field, and making sure their voters are fully represented. They know what is at stake.
Georgia needs to act.
State leaders have pointed to timing concerns with voting already underway for 2026. But the stakes are too high to sit this one out.
The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door by making clear that race cannot be used to draw congressional districts. That gives Georgia a chance to fix maps that do not reflect where our voters actually stand.
So, let’s act.
Georgians deserve representation that lines up with their values. Not the agenda of Washington Democrats. Not the priorities of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer or Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.
Georgians deserve representation that lines up with their values. Not the agenda of Washington Democrats. Not the priorities of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer or Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.
This is about winning the majority and getting results. Securing the border. Cutting taxes. Restoring law and order. Backing President Trump’s agenda. None of that happens if we sit still while other states fight.
Other states are stepping up. Georgia needs to step up too.
We still have time to get this right. But it will take urgency and a willingness to fight. Because if we are not willing to fight now, we should not be surprised when we lose later.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter represents Georgia’s District 1 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a Republican primary candidate for U.S. Senate in the state’s May 19 primary election.