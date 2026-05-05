Delay congressional primaries and redraw Georgia’s House districts

The Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta. Georgia needs to call a special session, redraw the political maps and delay the House primaries if needed, says Rep. Buddy Carter. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia is at a crossroads, and the choice in front of us is simple. We either fight to win, or we let Democrats tilt the field against us.

Across the country, states are acting. They are redrawing maps, leveling the playing field, and making sure their voters are fully represented. They know what is at stake.