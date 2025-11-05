Metro Atlanta Atlanta City Council incumbents win; two open races go to runoff Candidates' supporters are seen holding signs outside the Wolf Creek Library in Atlanta on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. In addition to municipal races for mayors, city councils, and school board members, this year’s election will also decide two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

All 12 Atlanta City Council incumbents who ran for re-election appeared to win their races Tuesday, while races for two open seats were headed for runoffs, according to unofficial results. Incumbents did not run for reelection in District 2, which includes Midtown, the Old Fourth Ward and other intown neighborhoods; District 7 in Buckhead; and District 11 on the southwest side.

In District 2, Kelsea Bond was leading four other contenders with enough margin to avoid a runoff, according to preliminary results. Bond ran on a progressive platform emphasizing affordable housing and green public transit, and is the first Democratic Socialist elected to the Atlanta City Council, according to the Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America. “This win proves that these issues matter, socialist policies are popular, and there is a path forward for working people in our beautiful city,” the organization said on social media. “But this win is also just the beginning. We must continue the fight back against the capitalist class’s control of Atlanta. “Together, we will keep working to expand democracy, equitably fund public services, strengthen the labor movement, defend trans’ and immigrants’ rights, and so much more.” In District 7, Thomas Worthy and Thad Flowers appear headed to a runoff, according to preliminary results. Worthy is chief public policy officer at Piedmont Healthcare and a MARTA board member. Flowers is a public affairs specialist for engineering company Atkins Realis and former chief of staff for Atlanta City Council.

A person interacts with a poll worker at the Wolf Creek Library in Atlanta on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. In addition to municipal races for mayors, city councils, and school board members, this year’s election will also determine two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

In District 11, unofficial results showed Wayne Martin and Nate Jester headed for a runoff. Martin is a former community coordinator for an at-large City Council post and has served in leadership roles at the Atlanta Housing Authority and Atlanta Public Schools. His platforms include more initiatives for seniors, expanded MARTA access, better Beltline connectivity and infrastructure improvements for pedestrians and cyclists. Jester is a U.S. Marine veteran and Harvard law graduate who founded the real estate firm Cascade Centennial, which builds affordable homes and community service facilities. His platform emphasizes affordable housing, investment in local businesses and youth and senior services. Marci Collier Overstreet vacated the District 11 seat to run for council president — a race she appeared to win Tuesday. The Southwest Atlanta district has earned a reputation for producing city leaders. The district had the most crowded field in the city, with eight contenders. Economic growth, crime and homelessness are challenges in the low-income district, community leaders said. Transportation was a top issue in all the districts with open seats, local leaders said.

The runoff election will be held Dec. 2. A person walks past a voting sign on Election Day outside the Helene Mills Senior Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. The races include Public Service Commission, Atlanta mayor, and Atlanta City Council president. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) There will be less turnover on the City Council this term than four years ago, when six members were new, excluding the council president. Two longtime incumbents lost their elections four years ago. Incumbent Michael Julian Bond beat two challengers for the city-wide Position 1 without triggering a runoff, according to preliminary results. Incumbents Matt Westmoreland and Eshé Collins were unopposed for two other at-large positions. Incumbents Jason Winston, Liliana Bakhtiari, Alex Wan, Mary Norwood and Andrea Boone also ran unopposed in their districts.