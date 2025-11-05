Metro Atlanta Marci Collier Overstreet appears to win Atlanta City Council president race The two-term council member promises to serve as a ‘consensus builder’ inside City Hall Council member Marci Collier Overstreet holds a press conference after submitting qualifying paperwork to run for Atlanta City Council President outside of Atlanta City Hall on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Marci Collier Overstreet is the likely winner in the race to be Atlanta’s next City Council president after appearing to beat out progressive opponent Rohit Malhotra in the contentious race for city’s number two political position. The race was too close to call until well after midnight on Wednesday, with both campaigns watching closely as Fulton County tallied their final votes.

Overstreet and her supporters stayed tucked away in a room at the Hyatt Regency while Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens celebrated his reelection win in a ballroom downstairs. By 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, the two-term council member appeared to be the winner by a slim margin — about 2,700 votes — with all of Fulton and DeKalb county precincts reported. However, an unknown number of provisional ballots were cast in the city of Atlanta elections because of the statewide Public Service Commission races. Those are unlikely to be enough for Malhotra to make up the difference. “I’m feeling like Atlanta got it right,” Overstreet said around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

But Overstreet also acknowledged that a large swath of voters who supported her opponent have a different perspective on how the city should be run.

“Almost 50% of Atlanta would like for us to do something different,” she said. “I think that that alone is enough for me to listen.” Malhotra spoke to supporters at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Eastern in east Atlanta, a stronghold for the Grant Park resident. He did not concede the race at that time, saying it was too close to call. “Nobody thought we even had a shot,” Malhotra said. “We built a team, but more importantly, we built a movement. We told people that Atlanta is worth fighting for. “Remember we were, we are pushing a boulder up a very large hill.” City Council President candidate Rohit Malhotra gives a speech at his election night party at The Eastern in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Overstreet’s win represents a victory for Atlanta establishment politics, including Dickens as he enters a second term now with a staunch ally overseeing council proceedings. The council president doesn’t vote or introduce legislation but is responsible for running meetings; making key committee appointments; casting tiebreaking votes on legislation; and filling in if the mayor is unable to serve. The race between Overstreet and Malhotra highlighted both the parameters and possibilities of the role, with Overstreet warning on the campaign trail of disruptions to City Hall’s political status quo and Malhotra advocating for change. When current Council President Doug Shipman announced he would not seek reelection this year, Overstreet said she was encouraged by her colleagues to launch a bid for the job. Throughout her campaign, Overstreet touted support from a majority of council members and her close relationship with the mayor as key to keeping city progress made in the past four years moving forward.

“We have a vision and we’re going in the right direction,” she said during an October interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m a consensus builder,” she said. “And that is the most important thing, I believe, that the council president has to do: is to set the tone and demeanor and consensus for the city of Atlanta.” Mayor Andre Dickens introduces Atlanta City Council member Marci Collier Overstreet during an event celebrating the reopening of Cascade Road in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Business owners said years of construction hurt their profits. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC) The southwest Atlanta native is a graduate of Benjamin E Mays High School and has a journalism degree from Georgia State University. She first took office as the District 11 council member in 2018 after Keisha Lance Bottoms left the post to run for mayor. Overstreet points to legislation to combat food insecurity, advocacy to speed up construction of the years-long Cascade Road Complete Street project and efforts to bolster city employee rights during debate over the city’s Office of the Inspector General as major successes during her council tenure.