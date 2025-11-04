Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s populist rise continues with debut on ‘The View’

The conservative congresswoman isn’t afraid to disagree with Republican Party leaders, and that has led to new attention from former critics like the hosts of the talk show.
“The View” gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a chance to run down her positions on everything from the government shutdown to the drug wars. (Rod Lamkey Jr./AP)
By
1 hour ago

Some of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s past controversies have generated sharp criticism from the mostly left-leaning hosts of “The View.”

But her debut appearance on the show Tuesday left the hosts marveling at her evolution both in substance and style. The hard-right Republican is known these days more for her disagreements with GOP leaders and less for the conspiracy theories and confrontations with political enemies that once fueled her rise.

“You are very different person than I thought you were,” Sunny Hostin said about halfway through the 30-minute interview that featured Greene at the table alongside five hosts.

Greene, R-Rome, said she has long felt misunderstood by people whose opinions of her were shaped by news coverage that she said gave only a limited perspective.

“You’ve only seen me in clips and in headlines,” she said. “And that’s not fair.”

“The View” gave Greene a chance to run down her positions on everything from the government shutdown to the drug wars. The questions were friendly and nonconfrontational, in line with the show’s usual tone as a light daytime TV watch.

The congresswoman repeated her criticisms of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has canceled votes for over a month. Greene said Congress is failing voters by not having solutions on topics like making health care more affordable.

Greene also made it clear that, while she may disagree with President Donald Trump on certain issues, she is still a supporter and a fan — particularly when it comes to his immigration crackdowns.

“I like Donald Trump,” she said. “I fought for him to win. I’m very thankful for the secure border. I’m friends with Laken Riley’s mother.”

Riley was a college student killed on the University of Georgia’s campus in 2024. The man convicted of murdering Riley is an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela.

Greene described her position as being critical of both political parties as she fights to protect families and children. During the interview, Greene doubled down on her prior support for extending health care subsidies, criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and push to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

She said she decided to follow through on accepting an invitation for the show, despite criticism from some MAGA Republicans, because she felt it was important as a woman to sit down with other women and have a constructive conversation — and perhaps show the men who are currently in charge at the highest levels of government how it’s done.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

