Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene’s populist rise continues with debut on ‘The View’ The conservative congresswoman isn’t afraid to disagree with Republican Party leaders, and that has led to new attention from former critics like the hosts of the talk show. “The View” gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a chance to run down her positions on everything from the government shutdown to the drug wars. (Rod Lamkey Jr./AP)

Some of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s past controversies have generated sharp criticism from the mostly left-leaning hosts of “The View.” But her debut appearance on the show Tuesday left the hosts marveling at her evolution both in substance and style. The hard-right Republican is known these days more for her disagreements with GOP leaders and less for the conspiracy theories and confrontations with political enemies that once fueled her rise.

“You are very different person than I thought you were,” Sunny Hostin said about halfway through the 30-minute interview that featured Greene at the table alongside five hosts. RELATED Marjorie Taylor Greene’s voters are sticking with her through her political evolution Greene, R-Rome, said she has long felt misunderstood by people whose opinions of her were shaped by news coverage that she said gave only a limited perspective. “You’ve only seen me in clips and in headlines,” she said. “And that’s not fair.” “The View” gave Greene a chance to run down her positions on everything from the government shutdown to the drug wars. The questions were friendly and nonconfrontational, in line with the show’s usual tone as a light daytime TV watch.

The congresswoman repeated her criticisms of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has canceled votes for over a month. Greene said Congress is failing voters by not having solutions on topics like making health care more affordable.