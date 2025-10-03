Metro Atlanta Controversial South Fulton mayor faces 8 challengers in election Mayor khalid kamau has reversed himself at least twice about whether he planned to run for reelection. City of South Fulton Mayor khalid "Kobi" kamau has been criticized for spending on international travel and items like a pool table and mural in the mayoral suite at City Hall. (Courtesy of the city of South Fulton)

South Fulton's mayor, who has faced heated criticism over his spending of taxpayer money, is seeking reelection in a crowded field after changing his mind at least twice on whether to run. Mayor khalid "Kobi" kamau, a former South Fulton City Council member, faces eight challengers on the Nov. 4 ballot. They include council member Carmalitha Gumbs and two other familiar faces in South Fulton politics — former council member Mark Baker and the city's first mayor, Bill Edwards. Edwards, like kamau, faced controversy in his time as mayor. In 2019, when Baker, Gumbs and kamau all were on the City Council, the body voted to investigate then-Mayor Edwards, who was accused of directing a development deal to Fulton County instead of the city. An effort to remove Edwards and a councilwoman from office over the matter was unsuccessful.

South Fulton Mayor khalid "Kobi" kamau — pictured speaking at a South Fulton City Council feedback session in September — did not respond to the AJC's questionnaire sent to all mayoral candidates. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Of the nine people running for South Fulton mayor this year, only kamau did not respond to questions The Atlanta Journal-Constitution emailed to each candidate asking about their experience, why they are running and what they hope to accomplish if elected. But the AJC asked kamau after a community meeting Sept. 3 to explain his decision to qualify for the election after claiming in April he would not seek reelection. The mayor suggested the city needed his leadership, giving as an example the millage cap issue being discussed during the feedback session that night. The community gathering drew more than 150 people to discuss a city plan to remove or raise the millage rate cap to finance two new public safety buildings. After pushback from residents, who feared the plan could lead to higher taxes, the City Council approved financing to build the facilities without raising or eliminating the cap. "When we harness the collective genius of our citizens, we come up with more imaginative, effective and ethical solutions than we come up with when it's just us as a council," he said. "I want to make sure that we have a citizen-driven government." Some residents and council members have sharply criticized kamau over his spending and international travel on the taxpayer dime.

Earlier this year, the City Council called for a forensic audit of his public spending, temporarily barred him from city buildings and seized some items that council members allege he purchased improperly, including a pool table for the mayoral suite that cost $1,830. The council also stripped kamau of access to the mayoral budget and garnished his wages to pay back the city more than $5,000 for a large, vinyl mural installed in the mayoral suite in City Hall. For his part, kamau has described himself as frugal and brushed aside the criticism, calling it political mudslinging.

Here are the other eight candidates for South Fulton mayor: Joseph Adeyemi Adeyemi is a 38-year-old project manager, U.S. Navy reservist and a "proud #GirlDad" of three daughters. He said he envisions a city where every neighborhood is safe, families thrive and children succeed. He wants to bring transparency, accountability and "new energy" to City Hall so that South Fulton can reach its full potential. "The virtue of discipline, integrity and ethics instilled in me through my military training are the exact virtues that we lack in City Hall right now," Adeyemi said. "I'm running because our city deserves leadership that listens, takes action and drives real progress, especially for working families." Joseph Adeyemi. (Courtesy)

Mark Baker Baker, who declined to give his age, is a former mayor pro tem for South Fulton who earned his colleagues' trust "to steady a turbulent" City Council while in office, he said. He's a retired Fulton County Schools resource officer, a homeland security instructor and a former Clark Atlanta University professor. Baker, who twice ran unsuccessfully for Congress, said he hopes to restore trust and ethical governance to South Fulton and "elevate progress." "South Fulton has been dragged through headlines and dysfunction, becoming a cautionary tale rather than a capital of community excellence," Baker's campaign said. "But under Dr. Mark Baker's leadership, South Fulton can be restored, re-energized, and respected again. He's not returning for politics — he's returning for the people." Mark Baker Kelvin Davis Davis, 38, is a naval military intelligence veteran who works as a systems architect and engineer for the federal government. He said he turns complex programs into clear, reliable services for people.

As mayor, he said he would "restore trust" and build a transparent culture that respects residents. He added he would "fix what is not working, share the data in plain language, and make it easy for people to get help without insider access." "My first priorities are to stand up a Digital City Hall so residents can complete most tasks on their phones or at neighborhood kiosks, to set and meet clear service standards for safe and clean neighborhoods, and to drive a fair economic plan that supports small businesses while protecting affordability for families and seniors," he said. Kelvin Davis (Courtesy) Bill Edwards Edwards, 75, was the city of South Fulton's first mayor, elected in 2017, and previously represented south Fulton as a county commissioner for 14 years. A spokesperson for Edwards said he started the "Mayor's Walk" to hear directly from residents and held town halls about safety. The spokesperson added Edwards "puts people first" and wants to build a city "we can all be proud of — safe, sustainable and full of opportunity." His platform is "S.E.A.L. the Deal," which stands for "Sustainability, Economic Development, Accountability and Listening."

"I believe the most powerful word in our democracy is 'we,'" Edwards said. "Together, we can make South Fulton whole and viable again while restoring trust and dignity to our great city." Bill Edwards (Courtesy) Carmalitha Gumbs Gumbs, 50, a health care marketing executive, has been elected twice to South Fulton's City Council and is now serving in her eighth year. Her spokesperson said she voted to build the city's new police and fire headquarters buildings and "delivered new sidewalks and roundabouts to protect pedestrians and improve traffic management." She also has led initiatives such as pop-up dental clinics for seniors, farmers markets and vaccine access programs while advocating for transparency, public safety and environmental sustainability, the spokesperson added. "Her priorities include strengthening public safety, expanding affordable housing, boosting economic development, enhancing parks and recreation, and making city government more accountable and responsive to the people, while restoring the City's public image," the spokesperson said. Carmalitha Gumbs (Courtesy)

Jewel Johnson Johnson, 71, a retired health care professional, said she has been advocating for the community since the 1980s, "fighting for cityhood, pushing for smarter economic development, supporting better schools, and demanding a higher quality of life." She said she co-led master planning of the Cascade Road corridor from I-285 to Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Johnson added she helped attract new businesses and establish an overlay district in Fulton. "We didn't wait for leadership — we took charge and built the quality of life we wanted," Johnson said, adding that her priorities include increasing resident engagement and government transparency. "That's the same spirit I will bring to the Mayor's Office." Jewel Johnson (Courtesy) Ray Mills Mills, 40, said he was raised by his grandparents and knows "firsthand the struggles many families face — and the power of perseverance, faith and opportunity." He said he forged a path as an entrepreneur, author and community leader. He said he founded an education program that has helped young people and co-founded Run for Justice, a movement that raised awareness for social justice and unity. If elected, he said he would unite South Fulton and move the city forward, focusing on the economy, education, efficient government and seniors.

"I'm committed to building a city where families feel safe, businesses can thrive, and every child has access to opportunity," he said. Ray Mills (Courtesy) Ryan Olson Olson, 40, said he has built a career as a fitness professional, entrepreneur and stunt performer in Georgia's film industry. He said he ran a successful small business for more than six years, helped lead community recreation programs and is a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. As mayor, Olson said he would attract new businesses, support local entrepreneurs and build a stronger economy "where families and businesses can thrive together." "I am running for Mayor of South Fulton to bring hands-on leadership that delivers results," he said. "My priorities are driving economic development, strengthening neighborhoods, and ensuring accountability and transparency in city government, including through a Mayor's Advisory Board that gives residents and local leaders a direct voice in decisions."