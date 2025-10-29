Cost of living tops concerns for candidates in Gwinnett County House race

From left, Akbar Ali, Marqus Cole and Jamie Parker are competing for the House District 106 seat in a special election on Nov. 4. (AJC file photos)

1 Republican and 2 Democrats are running in the Nov. 4 election to succeed former state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson.

Ali is the first vice chair of the Gwinnett Democrats, the youngest elected to that position.

Cole raised about $4,200 in campaign donations, and Parker received about $5,300, according to filings.

He’s raised about $31,000, the most of any candidate, and has been endorsed by Hutchinson, former Gov. Roy Barnes, House Democratic Whip Sam Park and several state lawmakers and local elected officials.

“People are just being crushed under the weight of too high prices,” Ali said, “mainly with health care, insurance and housing.”

The winner will replace former Democratic state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, who resigned this summer to care for a family member with serious health issues.

Two Democrats, Akbar Ali and Marqus Cole, and one Republican, Jamie Parker, are competing for the House District 106 seat in a special election Nov 4.

Candidates for a state House district in Gwinnett County said the increasing cost of living was the top concern they heard from voters in the district, but they have different views for how best to make the community more affordable.

“We need new leadership that has drive and energy and the knowledge and skill set to operate in this new era,” he said.

Ali is also focused on improving public education and school safety. Issues related to homeowners’ associations have come up on the campaign trail, too.

"This is a neighborhood campaign, first and foremost," Ali said. "What we are campaigning on, and the chief focus within my scope, is to tackle things like affordability and housing and health care."

Ali supports expanding Medicaid and growing the supply of housing available in Gwinnett.