Things to do Catch college football, Falcons season openers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Check out our guide so you don’t miss a single play. KhaDarel Hodge (center) and the Atlanta Falcons celebrated two wins over the Buccaneers last season — one on Oct. 4 when Hodge scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime in Atlanta (pictured) and the second one Oct. 27 in Tampa, Florida. The Falcons and Bucs open the 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (John Bazemore/AP 2024)

Atlanta is hosting some fantastic season openers for football fans this year. The 2025 Aflac Kickoff Games will launch the NCAA season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And just a week later, the Atlanta Falcons will be kicking off their regular season at the same spot. Here’s everything you need to know to stay on top of the action:

2025 Aflac Kickoff Games The 2025 Aflac Kickoff Games are coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a big way on Labor Day weekend. Syracuse will be taking on Tennessee on Aug. 30, while Virginia Tech will square off with South Carolina the next day. This will mark the first time Syracuse or South Carolina have been featured in the Aflac Kickoff Game, while Tennessee most recently toppled Georgia Tech in a double-overtime banger back in 2017. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, might have a chip on its shoulder going into its third Aflac matchup. The team suffered two defeats to Alabama in its previous forays, one in 2009 and another in 2013. This will be the 21st time Virginia Tech and South Carolina face off in their storied history together. Syracuse vs. Tennessee will kick off at noon Aug. 30, while Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina are set to get things started at 3 p.m. Aug. 31. Want to watch on TV to see who walks away with the Old Leather Helmet Trophy? Syracuse vs. Tennessee will air live on ABC, and Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina will air on ESPN.

For tickets, visit aflackickoffgame.com.