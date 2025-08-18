Things to do

Catch college football, Falcons season openers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

KhaDarel Hodge (center) and the Atlanta Falcons celebrated two wins over the Buccaneers last season — one on Oct. 4 when Hodge scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime in Atlanta (pictured) and the second one Oct. 27 in Tampa, Florida. The Falcons and Bucs open the 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (John Bazemore/AP 2024)
Atlanta is hosting some fantastic season openers for football fans this year. The 2025 Aflac Kickoff Games will launch the NCAA season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And just a week later, the Atlanta Falcons will be kicking off their regular season at the same spot.

Here’s everything you need to know to stay on top of the action:

2025 Aflac Kickoff Games

The 2025 Aflac Kickoff Games are coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a big way on Labor Day weekend. Syracuse will be taking on Tennessee on Aug. 30, while Virginia Tech will square off with South Carolina the next day.

This will mark the first time Syracuse or South Carolina have been featured in the Aflac Kickoff Game, while Tennessee most recently toppled Georgia Tech in a double-overtime banger back in 2017.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, might have a chip on its shoulder going into its third Aflac matchup. The team suffered two defeats to Alabama in its previous forays, one in 2009 and another in 2013. This will be the 21st time Virginia Tech and South Carolina face off in their storied history together.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee will kick off at noon Aug. 30, while Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina are set to get things started at 3 p.m. Aug. 31. Want to watch on TV to see who walks away with the Old Leather Helmet Trophy? Syracuse vs. Tennessee will air live on ABC, and Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina will air on ESPN.

For tickets, visit aflackickoffgame.com.

Atlanta Falcons’ regular-season opener

Following a tumultuous 2024, the Atlanta Falcons will be looking to change their luck in 2025 with at least a half-dozen potential new starters. The team has a lot to prove this year, but they’re making major changes to make that happen, including making adjustments to their coaching staff.

Fans will get to the see the Falcons in action for their regular-season opener on Sept. 7. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to avenge their 0-2 record against the Falcons from last season, most recently having been stuffed 31-26 in October.

The two teams will face off at 1 p.m. to see who starts the season off strong. The game will air live on Fox.

For tickets, visit atlantafalcons.com/tickets.

Where to stay

If you’re coming to town for the games, the Centennial Park District, which is home to more than 2,800 hotel rooms, has plenty to offer for visitors.

Are you looking for the shortest walk to the stadium? Signia by Hilton Atlanta World Congress Center is only 0.2 miles from the action.

If you’re looking to relax a little, Reverb by Hard Rock has music, cocktails and a coffee shop on hand. For luxury — and a quality steak — you’ll want to head over to Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta.

More nearby hotels can be found at centennialparkdistrict.com/places-to-go/hotels.

