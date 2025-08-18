Things to do More ways to have fun near Mercedes-Benz Stadium this football season Let us help you find attractions, restaurants and places to stay around Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Fountain of Rings during its 2:30 p.m. show on March 24, 2025, at Centennial Olympic Park soon after the show was revamped and renovated with new technology and music. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

It’s going to be a busy two weeks for football fans. Both college football and the Atlanta Falcons will be kicking off their 2025 seasons from right here in Atlanta. For those visiting to catch all the action, the fun doesn’t have to stop at the games. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is part of a much larger entertainment scene that you can take full advantage of during your time in Atlanta. Here’s everything an Atlanta visitor needs to know to make the most of their trip:

When do the football seasons begin for Atlanta? College football fans don’t have long to wait for 2025’s season. The 2025 Aflac Kickoff Games are coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Labor Day weekend for a back-to-back Saturday and Sunday of gridiron goodness. Explore Kirby Smart’s Georgia defense set to play below elite standard again Come Sept. 7, the Atlanta Falcons will be facing off on their home turf against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their season opener. That’s three high-octane matchups coming soon to Atlanta’s premier stadium. Explore Raheem Morris on what went wrong for the Falcons in 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also nestled in Atlanta’s Centennial Park District, home to downtown’s vibrant entertainment scene. From family-friendly fun to classy eateries to fancy hotels, here’s how to make the most of your time during your visit for the upcoming kickoffs.

Things to do in the Centennial Park District Feel like your football weekend could use a little magic? The Atlanta Magic Theater has you covered. It’s comfortably within walking distance of the stadium, and the theater will be hosting performances on Fridays and Saturdays. The 75-minute magic performance’s kid-friendly atmosphere makes it a great way for families to level up their next outing.

No visit to Atlanta is complete without a trip to the iconic Georgia Aquarium. With over 11 million gallons of water, it’s the largest aquarium in the entire Western Hemisphere. From whale sharks to real sharks, one of the most brilliant aquarium experiences in the country is only a walk away. Another iconic Atlanta experience is just down the road from the arena as well — the World of Coca-Cola. Georgia’s famous soft drink is on full display at the unique Coca-Cola experience. Visitors can sip over 100 flavors from the Coca-Cola lineup, learn the legend of its secret formula and enjoy a bevy of other exhibits. Sports fans looking to indulge in a little football history can head on over to the College Football Hall of Fame. Only half a mile from the arena, this museum experience features AI tech, a three-story helmet wall and a miniature field where visitors can test their skills. Want to get a lay of the land when you arrive in the Centennial Park District? Visit SkyView Atlanta. It’s a nearly 20-story-tall Ferris wheel with 42 climate-controlled gondolas that’s just over a quarter mile from State Farm Arena. Explore Falcons announce hires, promotions on coaching staff Scared of heights? A half mile from the arena, visitors can hop on the Peachtree Trolley. Featuring 90-minute tours, the trolley offers passengers fully narrated guides to the city.

Places to eat in the Centennial Park District No weekend outing is complete without an awesome meal, and Atlanta’s downtown area is full of great options. From fancy to casual, here are four eateries within walking distance of the stadium that can level up your experience. Top Draft at the Omni Atlanta Hotel is a go-to sports bar within the Centennial Park District. At just 0.5 miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it’s also a no-brainer for anyone walking to or from the games. Anyone in the mood for something a little heartier and perhaps a little more Southern, will want to visit Twin Smokers BBQ. Only an extra 528 feet from the venue, Twin Smokers BBQ is a great way for travelers to level up their South Regional weekend experience with some proper Southern cuisine. One of the biggest advantages of trying out this BBQ joint, however, comes down to what’s just around the corner. Around 0.7 miles away from the stadium, patrons can finish the night with a sweet treat at the Yard Milkshake Bar. It’s an Instagram-worthy ice cream shop with dozens of fun flavors.