Hawks agree to trade; move up take Henri Veesaar at No. 52

North Carolina center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots as Virginia Tech forward Amani Hansberry (13) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

The Hawks made a trade in the second round of the NBA draft.

They agreed to send the No. 57 pick to the Clippers on Wednesday in exchange to move up to No. 52, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Hawks selected North Carolina center Henri Veesaar.

ESPN first reported the news and noted the Hawks also included cash in the deal.

Numerous mock drafts projected Veesaar would go late in the first round. Since Veesaar dropped, the Hawks flipped a pick originally acquired from the Celtics last offseason to move up in the draft to select the nearly 7-0 center.