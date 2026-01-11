Obituaries John Lambis, longtime radio producer and advertising executive, dies at 76 In 1989, he opened Lambis & Associates advertising firm. Longtime radio producer and advertising executive John Lambis, who died Dec. 26 at age 76 after a brief illness, loved sailing and owned sailboats, his family said. (Courtesy of Kristina Sullivan)

By Adrianne Murchison

John Lambis let his instincts guide him in life — and they carried him far. At 19, he was already working in radio production, launching a two-decade career that included roles as a radio engineer, program director, voice-over artist and executive producer at Atlanta’s 94Q (now Star 94).

His work producing commercials and promoting concert tours for artists such as Rod Stewart, Madonna and the Beach Boys led him to open his own advertising agency, Lambis & Associates. His career path began after leaving high school without a diploma, a milestone he later completed by earning a GED diploma. Lambis died Dec. 26 following a brief illness from pneumonia. Surrounded by family, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a man of faith, family members said. He was 76. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs.

A native of Newport, Rhode Island, Lambis was known for his stylish attire and his deep, distinctive voice, which was well-suited for radio. He loved sailing and took pride in his Greek heritage, family and friends said, and he enjoyed cooking Greek food.

Longtime friend and broadcaster Bob Lacey recalled the two dining at a Greek restaurant near Newport when Lambis suddenly jumped on stage with his clarinet and performed music from “Zorba the Greek” with the band. He was only 20 years old. “He was a lot of fun and was always so well-dressed,” said Kathryn Lambis, his wife of 41 years. “Growing up, his father owned a haberdashery store in Newport.” Lambis’ entry into broadcasting came in 1969 after a nudge from Ty Boyd, who would later become a legendary radio broadcaster in North Carolina, Kathryn Lambis said. Boyd encouraged Lambis to pursue radio work at a station in Fall River, Massachusetts, where Lambis began working in radio engineering. He later followed Boyd to North Carolina, producing Boyd’s morning show at WBT Radio in Charlotte. There, Lambis served as program director, his family said.

Lacey, a Radio Hall of Fame inductee, credits Lambis with helping launch his career. The two were both 19 when they met after Lacey arrived at the Fall River station looking for a job. Lambis encouraged station management to hire him, Lacey said. Lacey later followed Lambis to North Carolina, where both worked at WBT. "That changed my life," Lacey said. "When I look back at my Hall of Fame induction, I don't think I would've gotten that without (meeting) John." Lambis moved to Atlanta in 1980 to work as an executive producer at 94Q Radio, where he met Kathryn, then a copywriter at the station. The two married in 1984.

While at 94Q, Lambis produced commercials promoting concert tours and, in 1989, opened Lambis & Associates advertising firm. He produced automotive campaigns across multiple media platforms, primarily for a single client, Hennessy Automotive Group. He retired five years ago to his and Kathryn's vacation home in Hilton Head, South Carolina. "He was a very motivated, entrepreneurial spirit," said his daughter, Kristina Sullivan. "He always knew in his gut what the right answer was, and he trusted that. He wasn't afraid to do what he knew to be true. He always knew what he wanted." John Lambis was preceded in death by his parents; his son, John James Lambis; and his brother, Paul Lambis. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; his daughter, Kristina, son-in-law, Ryan Sullivan; and his grandchildren, Saylor, Rowan and Kelly John Sullivan.