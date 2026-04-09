Obituaries Kirk Kinsell, hotel titan and Georgia Aquarium board member, dies at 71 A leader in IHG’s North American unit, he had a way of doing business that embraced both people and profits. Kirk Kinsell was president of the Americas for the IHG hotel chain. He died March 25 after a battle with bladder cancer. A memorial service is set for 1p.m. Aug. 10 at the Georgia Aquarium.

By Mark Woolsey 1 hour ago Share

During a long career as a hotelier, Kirk Kinsell developed a penchant for pithy sayings. “Working across the T,” was one such and Heather Balsley, a top executive with InterContinental Hotels Group, recalled the day Kinsell unveiled it during a meeting of IHG execs.

“I remember he stood on stage and put his arms out wide (and level) and said, ‘I want you to work across your relationships, collaborate widely and deliver for the business deeply,” imitating the letter’s shape, said Balsley. A principal in IHG’s North American unit who put in two stints in Atlanta over almost two decades, Kinsell had a way of doing business that embraced both people and profits. “‘Working across the T’ is a phrase people talk about to this day,” Balsley said, who counts Kinsell’s tutelage as key to her career. Colleagues say his ability to build meaningful relationships paired with a deep mastery of the hotel business suited him well. Kinsell’s many years at IHG pushed him to the helm of industry brands such as Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza and Hotel Indigo. Along the way, he helped reshape the lodging business.

“He had hospitality in his heart and was knowledgeable about our industry, but more than that he was passionate about people and he loved bringing teams of people together,” Balsley said.

Kinsell, 71, died March 25 after a battle with bladder cancer. He’s survived by his wife Carrie; their children, Kyle and Catelyn and their spouses. He’s also survived by a brother and sister, and several grandchildren. A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Georgia Aquarium. Kinsell had hospitality in his blood, with a grandfather having shone in the business, said those familiar with his career arc. An early interest in medicine gave way to a fascination with hospitality, according to colleagues. He graduated from Cornell University with a degree in hotel administration. A series of career moves culminated in his being named president of the Americas for InterContinental in 2011. Earlier, he’d served a stint as chief development officer in the Americas for the conglomerate, the two roles in Atlanta divided by a multiyear executive post in Europe.

He introduced a concept he called “Heart of the House,” that ensured that “back of the house” employees largely invisible to guests had amenities and surroundings equal to the lobby and check-in areas. “He believed that if you focus on those employees, it’ll make for a better experience for the guests,” said his son-in-law Chris Potter. In the business expansion space, he and his team were instrumental in developing the Holiday Inn Express brand in the 1990s, a streamlined operation with pared-down services and a business travel focus. Another successful product was the boutique-style Hotel Indigo, which featured architecture, interior design, and upscale eating and drinking spots curated to local markets. Kinsell also plunged into community involvement. The Georgia Aquarium was one such commitment.

“He was an advocate for the guest,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. Kinsell and Koonin served together on the board of the Georgia Aquarium. “Kirk was a genius in hospitality and brought some of the best practices from his industry to the aquarium,” Koonin said. That included fostering the notion that each time a guest comes to the aquarium, it should be a new experience. Just days before his death, a blanket-swaddled Kinsell appeared remotely for a regular board meeting, prepared to talk business and more. “He spoke to the group on what the aquarium had meant,” said Koonin. “And that was extraordinarily special.” Kinsell served on the boards of both the American Hotel and Lodging Association and the group’s foundation. He raised money for the foundation and took on such projects as advancing more women into hospitality management roles.