obituary Dr. Guy Riekeman, former Life University president and chancellor, dies at 76 An innovator in the chiropractic profession, he increased student enrollment to full capacity. Life University is mourning the death of Dr. Guy Riekeman, a charismatic and transformative leader who helped restore the university’s accreditation in 2004 and increased enrollment to full capacity. (Courtesy of Life University)

By Adrianne Murchison 50 minutes ago link copied

Life University is mourning the death of Dr. Guy Riekeman, a charismatic and transformative leader who helped restore the university’s accreditation in 2004 and increased enrollment to full capacity. Riekeman served as president of Life University from 2004 to 2017 and as chancellor from 2017 to 2020. He died in February. The chancellor emeritus was 76 and remained actively engaged in projects, his family said.

Riekeman was inspired by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote, “Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of true education,” said current Life University President Brian McAuley. “He really enforced those values, and his stamp is everywhere on campus,” McAuley added. Hundreds from across the world are expected to attend a celebration of life service at noon March 15 at the school’s Center for Athletics & Sport Health Science TIC Auditorium. Guests are asked to RSVP at life.edu/about/gfr. Life University President Guy Riekeman leads one of the school's regular assemblies for students and staff in 2004. (Staff/AJC 2004)

Riekeman was an innovator in the chiropractic profession.

He grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where his father was a chiropractor. He graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, in 1972 and later developed a patient education program known as “Renaissance.” It was a popular VHS series designed to help chiropractors explain spinal health and its relationship to the nervous system. Peter Graves and other actors performed in the series, which helped practitioners communicate more effectively with patients, McAuley said. “That sort of launched his career, and he spoke … all over the world,” he said. In 1995, Riekeman was commissioned by the Chiropractic Centennial Committee in Iowa to produce “From Simple Beginnings,” a feature-length docudrama commemorating the 100th anniversary of the first chiropractic adjustment, in 1895. In 2002, Riekeman launched the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida, serving as president, McAuley said.

“He brought energy to everything he did,” said McAuley, who was hired at the college as vice president of academic affairs. “The campus is still successful to this day.” Riekeman hired McAuley as provost when he became Life University president in 2004 and helped restore the Marietta-based university to full accreditation after its troubled years, McAuley said. “Within months of his appointment, he raised millions of dollars for capital expenditures and operating costs,” revitalizing the campus, the university website states. Riekeman lived in Puerto Rico in recent years and was visiting Atlanta to address health concerns at the time of his death, McAuley said. His family say they believe his death on Feb. 19 was from natural causes. His son-in-law, Jason Helfrich, said he will remember Riekeman as a devoted grandfather who frequently flew from Atlanta to San Diego to watch his grandsons play football, from their Pop Warner years through high school.