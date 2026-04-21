Obituaries Lee Walburn, noted journalist and magazine editor, dies at 89 Former Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist led Atlanta magazine for 15 years. Atlanta Magazine editor Lee Walburn (right), shown with publisher Susie Love, was also editor of the AJC's weekly magazine and known for developing powerhouse writers. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2000)

By Mark Woolsey 1 hour ago Share

When timing and talent align, the results can be dramatic and long-lasting. Such was the case in Georgia’s newspaper and magazine world, where Lee Walburn’s literary prowess helped shape the styles and careers of Southern writers and recast Atlanta’s city magazine as a literary powerhouse.

“He was in the newspaper and magazine business when both were at their zenith,” said Walburn’s son Steve. Lee Walburn died April 9, in Armuchee, Georgia, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 89. He’s survived by wife Jackie; children Steve, David and Shannon; brother Richard and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Steve said his dad’s upbringing in a west Georgia mill town bred a strong work ethic and little tolerance for shenanigans. Walburn built an eye-catching resume, from accomplished high school and college athlete and journeyman sports writer to the first Atlanta Braves public relations director, segueing into public relations firm ownership, and later a stint as a well-regarded AJC editor and columnist.

Some point to his record 15 years at the helm of Atlanta magazine as his career pinnacle.

Writers who graced the magazine’s pagers during that time included Pat Conroy, Terry Kay, Susan Faludi, Tom Junod and Lewis Grizzard. Walburn edited them, brought career guidance and even counseled them to get past their self-doubt. “He really brought discipline, consistency and experience from being in newspapers and the AJC weekly magazine … (plus) an emphasis on good storytelling,” said Rebecca Burns, semi-retired former Atlanta magazine staffer and editor-in-chief. Walburn had a way of developing people. Burns said that when she told him in a meeting, “I’d love to have your job someday,” he initiated one-on-one weekly mentoring and educational sessions to prepare her. He was fiercely protective of those who worked with him as staffers or freelancers, while exhibiting a take-no-prisoners attitude to those in the C- suite. “I don’t remember him ever giving an inch on that side. I think Lee always thought the only way to deal with the publishing side was to have them scared of you.” said Junod, who worked under Walburn and is now an ESPN writer and author.

Junod recalled going to a party, running into a fellow staffer and saying he was about to miss a story deadline the next day, thinking that Walburn would cut him a break. “He (the co-worker) told me, ‘Dude, if you don’t get this in tomorrow morning he’s going to fire you.’” “So I went home and stayed up all night finishing the story, and turned it in and he liked it,” said Junod. “I later asked Lee what he would have done had I not been on time. He said, ‘I would have fired you.’” Walburn counted his time as Braves PR director as a highlight. Son Steve said it wasn’t unusual to see legends like Phil Niekro or Hank Aaron or Rico Carty in attendance at dinner parties at the family home. He added that his dad’s ability to connect with people across all social strata served him well in his own reporting efforts and in a general interest column that frequently focused on the struggles of ordinary folks.

“I know he was really proud of a series he did on homelessness in Atlanta,” said Steve. “He basically went incognito and dressed down.” Lee’s disguise was so convincing that he’d gone back to his home in Marietta to puzzle out a problem and was walking down a nearby street in full “bum mode,” when a woman threw open an upstairs window and yelled “Get a job!” at him. Walburn and his staff nabbed dozens of awards, both at Atlanta magazine and as editor of the AJC’s Sunday supplement Atlanta Weekly. It solidified his reputation as someone with a keen eye for talent. “He always said he wanted to hire people who had something to prove.” said Walburn. Case in point: Junod said he dropped off an initial assignment one summer day and Walburn invited the struggling freelancer to sit and chat.

“‘Thomas,’ he boomed. ‘Don’t you think it was time you were on the staff of a magazine?’” Junod was floored, Walburn hadn’t even seen his first story. “When I got home, I called him up and said, ‘Did you just offer me a job or are you messing with me?’” said Junod, who added Walburn recounted this incident with considerable amusement for years. Colleagues say Walburn’s coaching left its mark, with rigorously trained writers, editors and publishing alumni scattered across the country. Many of them no doubt remembered Walburn’s formula for turning out memorable copy, “Make ‘em laugh. Make ‘em cry. Make ‘em smarter.”