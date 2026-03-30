Obituaries Tony Gray, former president of the Atlanta Jamaican Association, dies at 77 Friends said he loved his culture and had a gift for connecting people across the Caribbean diaspora. Tony Gray, a 20-year member of the Atlanta Jamaican Association and a former president and vice president of the organization, is remembered as a humble, committed and jovial servant. (Courtesy of the Gray family)

By Adrianne Murchison 56 minutes ago Share

During a March celebration of life service for Tony Gray, one of his many friends called for a standing ovation — a tribute to a life well lived. “For service to humanity, service to all of us, one of the greatest leaders we’ve ever had in the entire Jamaican diaspora,” said Oliver Mair, consul general of Jamaica for the Southern United States. “One love, Tony.”

RELATED Opinion: A year after my mother’s death, I found my way back with a grief retreat Gray, a 20-year member of the Atlanta Jamaican Association and a former president and vice president of the organization, is remembered as a humble, committed and jovial servant. A native of Montego Bay, Jamaica, William Anthony Gray died Feb. 27 at the age of 77 after battling cancer, his family said. The March 21 service was held at Victorious Life Church in Conyers. During the service, former state Rep. Donna McLeod read a resolution by the Georgia House of Representatives honoring Gray. “Tony was a selfless contributor to the Jamaican Diaspora community and was recognized for his many acts of kindness and support to the less fortunate in Atlanta and Jamaica,” the resolution states in part.

The resolution was sponsored by Reps. Dewey McClain, Gabe Okoye, Al Williams, Arlene Beckles, as well as Billy Mitchell, who also spoke at the service.

“(Tony) was crazy amazing, nonstop energy and fully supportive of everybody trying to do their thing,” Jason Walker, president of Caribbean Georgia Votes, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Gray co-founded Caribbean Georgia Votes in 2016. The organization advocates for Caribbean residents and works to ensure their voices are heard in the political process. The Atlanta Jamaican Association, where he served as president from 2017 to 2020, is establishing a scholarship in his honor. Evette Taylor-Reynolds, who is president of the organization, said Gray was deeply rooted in his culture and had a gift for connecting people across the Caribbean diaspora. “If something had to be done, he would get it done,” Taylor-Reynolds said. “He had friends that were loyal because of how he was.” Errol Ritchie, who is also a past president of the AJA, said Gray’s love for others was a part of his nature and joining the Atlanta Jamaican Association energized him.