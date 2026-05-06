News Ted Turner, CNN founder, business maverick and ‘Mouth of the South,’ dies at 87 He took a billboard business and turned it into a media empire, creating 24-hour cable news. He also owned the Atlanta Braves and championed environmental causes. 1 / 39 Ted Turner, the media mogul, philanthropist, international sports impresario, rancher, and champion sailer, has had one of the best runs in human history. And he'll be the first to tell you so. These images tell the story of the outrageous life of Atlanta's own "Captain Outrageous." Here, Turner is all smiles at the announcement on Jan. 6, 1976, that he has puchased the Atlanta Braves. (Charles E. Kelly / AP file)

By Matt Kempner and Christopher Quinn 58 minutes ago Share

The swashbuckling Atlanta entrepreneur Ted Turner told TV interviewer Charlie Rose in 2004, “I had one of the most incredible runs in human history.” But in quieter moments, he wondered if he had accomplished enough.

Turner improbably transformed his father’s Georgia billboard advertising company into an Atlanta-based global media empire and redefined how the planet gets news and entertainment. He funded an international sports competition in the name of world peace and bought sports teams including the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks. He married a movie star, championed yacht racing and environmental causes. He tried to eliminate nuclear weapons and became for a time one of the nation’s largest private landowners. A billionaire, he gave away much of his fortune in hopes of eradicating some of the world’s greatest problems and threats. All the while, the founder of CNN self-narrated his successes and opined on anything asked about with a blunt, sometimes biting, often funny outspokenness that earned him the monikers “the Mouth of the South,” and “Captain Outrageous.” Turner lived long enough to witness his revolutionary creations challenged by newer models, and he publicly and bitterly lost control of the business empire he built.

He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2018 how he hoped to be remembered: “He was a good person and tried to help make the world a better place. ... I’m still working on it. I think it is a little better.”

Robert Edward “Ted” Turner III died peacefully Wednesday, surrounded by his family, according to a spokesperson for the family. He was 87. He had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder similar to Alzheimer’s disease. The once irrepressible talker often remained quiet at his few public appearances late in life. But at his 80th birthday party in Atlanta in 2018, he took the stage in front of hundreds of family members and friends, including actress Jane Fonda — the ex-wife that referred to him as her favorite ex-husband. He thanked them for the celebration and serenaded them with “My Old Kentucky Home” and “Home on the Range,” as they sang along. Ted Turner embraces his ex-wife Jane Fonda during his 80th Birthday party at St. Regis Hotel, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (Branden Camp for the AJC/2018)

Turner ranks as perhaps the most significant and influential business leader in Georgia since Coca-Cola magnate Robert Woodruff. By launching the 24-hour news channel CNN in Atlanta, rather than in a bigger, more prominent metropolis, he bestowed an unlikely level of international attention on a city aching for such a spotlight. He reflected Atlanta’s underdog punch-above-its-weight-class attitude. And like many Atlantans, he was a transplant. His father, Ed Turner, moved the family from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Savannah after World War II and started the Turner Advertising billboard company. Turner’s overachieving drive was shaped, for better and sometimes worse, by the lurking presence of his dad. The elder Turner was a demanding man who worked hard, drank heavily and struggled with bouts of depression, Ted Turner’s biographers say. Turner sometimes disciplined Ted by beating him with a leather strap. He sent his son away to military boarding school as a young child and rarely visited him, believing that instilling a sense of insecurity in him would give Turner more drive, the biographers wrote. “You won’t hardly ever find a superachiever anywhere that isn’t … motivated at least partially by a sense of insecurity,’’ Ted Turner said in a 1991 TV interview with David Frost.

His father, who never lived to see his son’s success, also made Turner read two books a week. He told Turner to never set goals he could reach, because if he accomplished them there would be nothing left, biographer Porter Bibb wrote in his 1993 book, “It Ain’t As Easy As It Looks: Ted Turner’s Amazing Story.” When Ted was a freshman at Brown University in Rhode Island and chose to major in the classics, Ed Turner made his disgust at that choice clear. “I almost puked on my way home today,” Ed Turner wrote him. Ted changed to economics, but was kicked out of school in his senior year for having a woman visitor in his dormitory room. Turner returned to Atlanta in 1960 and joined the billboard business as a salesperson, got married and had two kids. But he didn’t know of the growing strain on the company. The elder Turner had agreed to sell part of it by 1963, then committed suicide. Ted was 24.

Turner told Time Magazine in 1991 that his father’s death “left me alone, because I had counted on him to make the judgment of whether or not I was a success.” Building an empire He fought to regain control of the business and began its expansion. He bought a radio station, and in 1970, he stepped foot into the world that would bring him fame. He bought the struggling Atlanta UHF station Channel 17 and turned it around. As he rolled up money and assets, he made perhaps the most transformative decision of his career. He turned his little TV station into a national network in 1976 — the TBS Superstation — by bouncing its signal off a satellite to cable systems around the nation. He filled its airwaves with Atlanta Braves baseball games, old movies, head-butting wrestling shows, reruns and the few new programs he could afford, such as a soap opera with heavy doses of infidelity. Outside of work, Turner sharpened his passion of competitive sailing and raised his public profile by captaining his boat the Courageous to win the prestigious America’s Cup in 1977. Screen shot from the NBC Sports documentary "Courageous" about Ted Turner's 1977 efforts to win the America's Cup. CREDIT: NBC Sports

Turner was newly rich, and his bigmouthed and sometimes drunken behavior grated on his old-moneyed hosts who ruled sailing competitions, Sports Illustrated reported. The New York Yacht Club’s chairman told Turner “Ted, sometimes I wish you were a dog, so I could beat you.” Shortly after his win, Turner and Reese Schonfeld began cooking up the idea of a 24-hour news channel, which launched in 1980 as Cable News Network — CNN — the world’s first live, 24-hour global news network. A Washington Post reporter penned, “the premiere will be greeted with almost universal skepticism both by the TV and financial communities alike.” The reporter was right, to begin with. CNN squeezed Turner’s resources for years as it struggled to make a profit. But Turner promised he was in for the long haul. “We won’t be signing off until the world ends. We’ll be on, and we will cover the end of the world live, and that will be our last event,” he said.

At the same time, he insulted the quality of programming on the big three broadcasters ABC, CBS and NBC. He criticized their coverage of the Vietnam War as anti-American and suggested that shows such as “Charlie’s Angels” and “The Dukes of Hazzard” were “poisoning” the nation. He loudly proposed launching a fourth broadcast network. He made a hostile bid to buy CBS, but it failed. Ted Turner, left, vice chairman of Time-Warner, Inc. and Tom Johnson (cq), president, chairman and CEO of The CNN News Group, confer during coverage of Operation Desert Fox in Iraq in 1998. (Jean Shifrin/AJC file) CNN found its audience in 1990 when it scooped the world by reporting the opening of the first Gulf War from Baghdad as American bombs fell on the city. Later, in 2011, Turner told the AJC’s then-columnist Henry Unger: “Of my business accomplishments, I’m proudest of CNN because it brought information to people who were deprived.... There are 99 24-hour news networks in the world today. ... It’s amazing. When we started, there were zero.”

Turner pieced together a media juggernaut. He started or bought a portfolio of cable news and entertainment brands, including Turner Classic Movies, TNT and the Cartoon Network. “I’m like the bear that went over the mountain to see what he could see,” he said in a 1994 interview with the AJC. “One thing opened up another, and I kept moving on.” Turner, whose favorite movie was “Gone With the Wind,” saw himself as a Rhett Butler, the movie’s hero. Ted Turner in front of a "Gone with the Wind", poster. He styled himself as a modern Rhett Butler, the quipping hero of the movie. PHOTO: Mark Hill / ©1996 TBS, Inc. As he innovated and bought, Turner constantly left his operations short of cash, focusing more on building assets than profits.

Former Time Warner chief financial officer Wayne Pace, who worked for years as a Turner money adviser, recalled visiting a struggling Turner TV station in Charlotte in the 1970s when an accountant ran in blurting: “The sheriff is downstairs, and he wants to padlock the place because we haven’t paid our payroll taxes!” Turner explained his style to interviewer Charlie Rose: “No guts, no glory. I have plenty of guts.” He added: “You also have to be right.” And he was. The empire gained momentum and eventually captured more than half the advertising dollars spent on cable. Mouth of the South As his assets piled up, so did his fame. His quotes got as much attention as his business conquests. He compared rival media tycoon Rupert Murdoch to Adolf Hitler and challenged him to a boxing match.

He told a gathering of TV critics that anti-abortion proponents were “idiots,” adding, “The pro-lifers say, ‘We don’t want people to have sex for fun, only to have babies.’ …. Well, that’s fine if those people don’t want to ever have sex. Swell. I happen to enjoy it. I don’t get near as much as I want to.” He told people that he would be perfect, if he had just a bit of humility, and gave this assessment of his mental acuity: “I’m not that brilliant. I mean, basically I know what my IQ was. I was only in the 97th percentile. Three percent of the people in this country are smarter than me, and with 300 million people, that’s a couple — that’s millions of people that are smarter than me, basically.” Ted Turner in his office at CNN. Photo taken February 18, 1982. (NANCY MANGIAFICO/AJC staff) He gained a reputation as a playboy and a philanderer. He outfitted his office at CNN Center with a bed that folded away into a wall. He married three times — the last time to Fonda — and had five children with his first two wives. Like his father, he was demanding and driving with his kids — filling the vacations he spent with them from sunup to sundown with nonstop activities. He mixed his off-the-cuff observations with enough antics to make people wonder if there were more madness than genius to Turner. As owner of the Atlanta Braves in 1977, he challenged an opposing team’s pitcher to a contest pushing a baseball with their noses down the first-base line. And then he got on his hands and knees and did it as the befuddled pitcher watched.

Former Braves player Darrell Chaney recalled to ESPN decades later, “When Ted got up from rolling the ball he had blood from his forehead all the way down the top of his nose. …Those kinds of things he wanted to win, even something like that. He was all out.” Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner pours champagne over his own head while he celebrates with Braves player Bob Horner (right), after the Braves clinched the National League West title Sunday in San Diego in 1982. (AP) Turner used his fame and money to support his favorite causes. A lover of nature and wildness, he amassed over 2 million acres of spreads and ranches in North America and Argentina. Before retiring in 2024, longtime CNN vet Jack Womack met Turner for lunch and asked him what he thought was his greatest accomplishment outside of CNN. Turner’s answer: the restoration of the buffalo population in the United States.

Turner developed a fascination with buffalo as a child, as they were reduced down to 1,000 animals. He became the biggest bison rancher in the world, with a herd of 45,000. He also owns one of the only privately held herds of Yellowstone bison, the foundation for many other bison herds in the U.S. In 2002, Turner launched a chain of restaurants, Ted’s Montana Grill, with restaurateur George McKerrow with a menu featuring bison in the hope that it would make raising them sustainable. He was also a major proponent of renewable energy and advocated developing a smart grid for the transmission of natural energy. He wanted to make his land available for wind and solar power wherever it was appropriate. His pushed his media empire to reflect his work. He aired an environmental do-good series on the Cartoon Network and funded documentaries on subjects such as the Cold War and the environment. He cofounded an organization to curb weapons of mass destruction, and — after the United States led a 65-nation boycott of the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, and the Soviets responded by leading 15 Communist nations to boycott the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles — Turner created the Goodwill Games, an international sporting event, to try to thaw relations between the Cold War foes.