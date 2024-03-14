A.M. ATL: We’re bigger than Philly and D.C.

***

NOT FULL YET

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

We’re No. 6! We’re No. 6!

Brand new data from the U.S. Census Bureau suggests that metro Atlanta is not, in fact, full. The region actually added about 69,000 people between 2022 and 2023 — enough to pass both Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia and jump to sixth on the most-populous-metro-areas-in-the-country rankings.

Total population in the 29-county area: 6.3 million or so.

Check out the full story for county-by-county breakdowns. But here are a few tidbits about our booming region (and state) from the AJC’s dedicated data squad:

Only Texas’ Houston and Dallas-Forth Worth areas added more folks than metro Atlanta over the same time period.

Gwinnett County saw the largest population bump in the core metro area, adding about 7,000 people. It won’t be long before Gwinnett becomes Georgia’s second county with 1 million residents.

Out in Jackson County, the Jefferson “micropolitan” region is the fastest-growing such area in the entire country. Major economic development projects like the SK Battery plant helped drive the surge.

Long County, about an hour’s drive southwest of Savannah, is the nation’s second-fastest growing county.

Overall, Georgia now boasts north of 11 million residents. That’s the eighth most of any state.

Game to jump even further down the population rabbit hole? Start with these recent stories (as well as this delightful dispatch from Edgehill, population 24):

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

***

CHARGES DISMISSED

Credit: Alex Slitz/AP Credit: Alex Slitz/AP

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee nixed six of the 41 felony counts in the election interference indictment against former President Donald Trump and five of his co-defendants. The charges are related to allegations that the defendants urged elected Georgia officials to violate their oath of office by helping appoint pro-Trump electors.

McAfee said the allegations in the indictment lacked sufficient detail. The counts may be rewritten and re-indicted at a later date — and the rest of the charges, including racketeering, still stand.

Meanwhile at the state Capitol: Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law the latest version of a bill targeting “rogue” prosecutors. Democrats say the law is aimed at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» As Macon prepares for its annual Cherry Blossom Festival, officials grapple with what warmer winters mean for the future of the city’s famed trees.

» A husband and wife signed up to run for separate Fulton County school board seats. The problem? They don’t live in either district. A similar snafu is causing issues for Democrats seeking a Cobb County-based state House seat.

» Ebenezer Baptist Church will host a funeral Saturday for the late Naomi King, activist and sister-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr.

***

HOCKEY HUBBUB

Credit: AP File Photo Credit: AP File Photo

A group headlined by former pro hockey player Anson Carter wants to build an arena at Alpharetta’s North Point Mall and lure an NHL franchise there.

A similar effort is underway in Forsyth County, despite the league saying it’s not actively looking to expand. And, you know, Atlanta having lost two NHL franchises in recent memory.

***

NATION AND WORLD

All but two of Georgia’s 14 U.S. House members voted in favor of a bill that could outlaw TikTok across the country. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain — but President Joe Biden says he’ll sign it if it arrives at his desk.

***

A federal judge in Florida will hear arguments today on whether to dismiss the classified documents case against former president Donald Trump.

***

MEET YOUR QB

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

In his introductory press conference Wednesday night, new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said he’s here to win a Super Bowl. “I spent six offseasons here training and being in the city,” said Cousins, whose wife is from Alpharetta. “So, it feels like home. It’s been home away from home for so many years now.”

He also said he’s recovering well from the Achilles injury that cut his 2023 season short in Minnesota.

» Cunningham: Cousins can prove he’s winner by elevating loser Falcons

***

MORE SPORTS

Braves: Atlanta’s offense put up historical numbers last season. Hitting coach Kevin Seitzer isn’t expecting quite the same output this year — but he’d take it.

Atlanta’s offense put up historical numbers last season. Hitting coach Kevin Seitzer isn’t quite the same output this year — but he’d take it. Bulldogs: Highly touted tight end Brock Bowers sat out UGA’s pro day, citing a hamstring injury. But check out these photos of the former Bulldogs who did work out for NFL scouts.

Highly touted tight end Brock Bowers sat out UGA’s pro day, citing a hamstring injury. But check out these photos of the former Bulldogs who did work out for NFL scouts. Hawks: Dejounte Murray scored 40 points in a 106-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

***

RESTAURANT ROUNDUP

Now open in Decatur: a coffee shop and wine bar called The Reading Room.

Coming to West Midtown this summer: a dumpling spot from the team behind Buford Highway’s Northern China Eatery.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Opinion: Georgia is about to execute intellectually disabled man. It’s wrong.

» 2 Atlanta couples on new season of ‘Amazing Race’

» Proposal would allow Georgia hunters to wear ‘blaze pink’

» New legal fight over ‘forever chemicals’ erupts in North Georgia

» The Club at ATL to expand at Hartsfield-Jackson

***

ON THIS DATE

March 14, 1993

Thirty-one years ago, Atlanta (and the rest of the East Coast) found itself buried by “a monster with the heart of a blizzard and the soul of a hurricane.”

More than 1 1/2 feet of snow fell in North Georgia, while the metro area got more like four inches.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured Monica and Mauricio Echeveste — with their daughters, 7-year-old Daniela (left) and 6-year-old Denisse — sitting outside the state Capitol. The family is part of an equestrian group called Union Charreria Associations of Georgia and Tennessee.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go, here’s New Orleans’ police chief explaining why her department needs a new place to store evidence: “The rats are eating our marijuana, they’re all high.”

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.