A.M. ATL: Love and money

Morning, y’all! Happy Friday the 13th. I used to be a very superstitious person, and still am in many ways, but as the ethereal Sheri Jones-Moffett sings, “You gotta remember that life and death lies in the power of your own tongue.” Your thoughts shape your reality, so the one sure way to find bad luck is to go searching for it. I rebuke that for all of us! Let’s get to it.

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONES Attorney General Chris Carr, Rick Jackson, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, all of whom have way more money than you. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is still raking in the cash for his 2026 gubernatorial campaign despite legal challenges from fellow GOP hopefuls. An anti-tax group called Fighting for Georgians made a $526,000 contribution to Jones’ campaign days before he unveiled the specifics of his plan to end income tax in the state. That’s the largest campaign donation he’s landed so far. In all, he has about $15.9 million in his campaign piggy bank. A rich man’s game It must be nice to spot yourself a multimillion-dollar loan from your personal wealth when you run for office. Three of the four main Republican gubernatorial candidates have treated themselves to campaign paydays to supplement donations:

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones: $10 million personal loan

$10 million personal loan Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger: $5 million personal loan

$5 million personal loan Health care entrepreneur Rick Jackson: $50 million in pledged personal spending

For Raffensperger and Jackson, this gets them around pesky fundraising limits, since it’s their own money. Attorney General Chris Carr is the odd man out, since he’s not eye-wateringly wealthy. He’s limited to $8,400 per donor for the primary and another $4,800 for a runoff. 🔎 READ MORE: How the financial arms race is changing GA politics Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. DEKALB MAY CLOSE 27 SCHOOLS The DeKalb County School District revealed their preliminary plan to downsize schools in the face of declining enrollment and thousands of empty classroom seats.

District staff, a committee of 150 community members and a consulting firm have been working on the plan for nearly two years. As it currently stands: 27 schools would close or be repurposed

three high schools would be converted to middle schools

five middle schools would be converted to elementary schools

11 elementary schools would increase their capacity That’s a lot of change for the state’s third-largest school district. Here’s a Q&A for families who may be affected. Nothing’s set in stone and the plans may shift, which means some big questions simply can’t be answered yet. 🔎 READ MORE: Details of the plan and a map of potential changes Do you have questions about the future of DeKalb schools? Let us know.

A YEAR LATER, STILL NO CROSSWALK A photo of Pradeep Sood at a press conference called by Propel ATL and Atlanta Families for Safe Streets on the one year anniversary of his death. In February 2025, Pradeep Kumar Sood was struck and killed while crossing in a faded crosswalk on Peachtree Street near AmericasMart downtown. His death reignited a years-long debate over how to improve safety on that stretch of Peachtree Street.

The crosswalk was completely removed after the incident, but Atlanta City Council members passed a resolution seeking to restore the crosswalk in June.

However, the passage remains unmarked. Sood’s family and pedestrian safety advocates say they’re dedicated to ensuring better crossing designations and preventing another tragedy. 🔎 READ MORE: How hard is it to get a crosswalk painted on a dangerous stretch of road? Really hard, apparently MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 📄 Court documents unsealed Tuesday showed that much of the evidence behind the FBI’s seizure of Fulton County’s 2020 ballots came from election skeptics. While Democrats and some independent experts dismissed the FBI affidavit as recycled conspiracy theories, others argued it confirmed Fulton couldn’t manage its own elections.

🚗 According to new court filings, Genuine Parts Co. — the Atlanta-based Fortune 500 parent of NAPA Auto Parts — is under investigation for allegations it violated federal law by discriminating against Black job applicants. 🗳️ Republicans succeeded in moving a bill through the U.S. House this week to ensure only American citizens are registered to vote. But the measure faces a difficult road in the Senate this election year — and could spark infighting among Republicans. 🚇 Several dozen Beltline rail advocates took turns blasting the MARTA board of directors Thursday over the plan to scrap the Streetcar east extension. It happened during a meeting where GM Jonathan Hunt defended the transit agency’s actions, saying its decisions were appropriate. ATLANTA’S CUTEST COUPLES (LITERALLY) Bramble and Baloo enjoying some domestic bliss in their Zoo Atlanta abode. Oh, to be a pair of loved-up binturongs chilling in the sun. Or perhaps Fiddy Cent and Wakka Flocka, two wattled cranes guarding a foster egg in their shared nest. Atlanta is full of charming little animal couples, and a scroll through their stories and photos will make your day.

There’s Persephone and Finnegan, southern three-banded armadillos expecting their first baby together at the Atlanta Zoo.

Cleopatra and Anubis, a pair of rescued jackals at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, are described as “very sophisticated.”

I’m partial to Baobab and Marula, a hooded vulture couple at the Atlanta Zoo. If they were to go on a date, a Zoo Atlanta staffer said it would be like “‘Lady and the Tramp,’ but with guts instead of spaghetti.” L’amour! 🩷 TODAY’S MUST-READ: Atlanta’s best animal couples NEWS BITES Robots will assist human umpires this MLB season, but there will still be a human touch After all, it’s no fun getting angry at a robot. Valentine’s cocktails to set your heart aflutter

“Gin, pistachio cream, cocoa, lime, date and rose notes?” Please, a drink can only be so delicious. Genetic analysis could greatly speed restoration of iconic American chestnut Oh no, I read too much and got emotionally invested in chestnut trees. 15 fun things to do in the Atlanta area this weekend If your dream Valentine’s date is strolling through a cemetery on a guided tour of dead people’s love stories, you’re in luck.

ON THIS DATE Feb. 13, 1886 St. Valentine’s Ball. The fourth ball of the St. Valentine Society last evening was an array of beauty, elegance and grace. Some of the handsomest costumes ever seen in Augusta were only eclipsed by the bright eyes and bewitching smiles. … One of the most popular belles at the ball was Miss Willingham, of Atlanta. Her costume was of crimson velvet, court train, pink satin front, diamonds. Miss Willingham? That’s me! I did look amazing. (I’m also an ageless vampire.) ONE MORE THING Did you know, according to popular legend, St. Valentine was beaten with clubs and had his head cut off? Anyway, have a nice weekend! 💕