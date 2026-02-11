News First Liberty investigation leads to probe into another Georgia firm The Georgia Secretary of State’s office said it is investigating Global Onboard Partners, a borrower of the failed politically connected Newnan lender. A person walks into the store next to First Liberty Building & Loan in downtown Newnan, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Brant Frost IV shut down First Liberty on June 27, less than two weeks before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit against him and his company. Since then, a federal judge has frozen the companyís assets. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

A sweeping investigation into Newnan-based First Liberty Building & Loan for allegedly running a $140 million Ponzi scheme has triggered a second civil investigation by the state into a borrower of the defunct lender. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office said Wednesday it opened an investigation into Global Onboard Partners and Kirk Adams, who registered the company with an address in Cobb County.

RELATED Victims and politics collide as Raffensperger spotlights First Liberty fallout Loading... Adams is identified as CEO of Global Onboard Partners in past announcements about the company and its partners, which describe the company as a provider of in-flight advertising products. It’s unclear what the current status is of the business and its operations. Adams did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment. The agency alleges Global Onboard Partners borrowed about $350,000 from First Liberty in December 2020, and Adams guaranteed the loan.

At around the same time, the agency alleges Adams and Global Onboard Partners raised money from investors “by soliciting other investments promising returns,” according to a Secretary of State’s Office investor alert.

But the investments were not registered as securities with the state and Global Onboard Partners is not licensed to sell securities, according to the alert. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is the state regulator of securities. And some investors in Global Onboard Partners “fear that they have suffered a total loss,” with investments not performing as promised, the alert says. The total amount of investments in Global Onboard Partners at stake is still under investigation. The Secretary of State’s office said it is contacting about 40 investors in Global Onboard Partners, and is asking all investors in Global Onboard Partners and borrowers from First Liberty to “contact the Georgia Secretary of State’s office immediately.” The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is leading a federal civil investigation into First Liberty. Raffensperger’s office is ramping up its own investigation into First Liberty, while a court-appointed receiver is working to recoup money for jilted investors. First Liberty’s assets were frozen by federal authorities last year. “The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is concerned that Global Onboard Partners, LLC may be a fraudulent investment scheme that is still ongoing,” the alert said.