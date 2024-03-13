Proposal would allow Georgia hunters to wear ‘blaze pink’

House members voted 166-1 two weeks ago in favor of HB 927, and it is scheduled for a vote early Wednesday in the Senate Natural Resources and the Environment Committee.

Allowing fluorescent pink could increase women’s interest in hunting, Lennic told senators during a Tuesday hearing.

“Having the opportunity to wear blaze pink makes me feel more feminine in a sport I love doing,” the Mill Creek High School student said.

State law requires hunters to wear an outer garment, such as a shirt or head covering, that is 500 square inches of “daylight fluorescent orange” above the waist when hunting feral hogs, hunting during firearms and primitive weapons bear seasons, and hunting during firearms deer season. HB 927 would add “fluorescent pink” to state law.

HB 927 would also allow the use of air guns on big game when hunting through July 1, 2028. The law allowing air guns to be used for hunting was set to expire next year.

It would also allow the use of a bow and arrow on any type of catfish when fishing. Current law only allows people with valid fishing licenses to use a bow and arrow on channel catfish and flathead catfish.

If it passes the committee Wednesday, the bill will go to the full Senate for its consideration.