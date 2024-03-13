Politics

Proposal would allow Georgia hunters to wear ‘blaze pink’

State law requires hunters to wear an outer garment, such as a shirt or head covering, that is 500 square inches of “daylight fluorescent orange” above the waist when hunting feral hogs, hunting during firearms and primitive weapons bear seasons, and hunting during firearms deer season. House Bill 927, which will be up for a vote Wednesday in a state Senate committee, would make “fluorescent pink” an acceptable option. (David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

After four years of hunting with her father and brother, a Gwinnett County teenager learned that other states allow hunters to wear fluorescent pink in addition to the traditional orange.

Carly Lennic did her research, contacted her state representative — House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration — and paired up with freshman state Rep. Leesa Hagan, a Republican from Lyons.

Her inquiry became House Bill 927, which would allow people hunting feral hogs, bears or deer to sub in the color known as “blaze pink” for the 500 square inches of fluorescent orange hunters are required to wear now.

House members voted 166-1 two weeks ago in favor of HB 927, and it is scheduled for a vote early Wednesday in the Senate Natural Resources and the Environment Committee.

Allowing fluorescent pink could increase women’s interest in hunting, Lennic told senators during a Tuesday hearing.

“Having the opportunity to wear blaze pink makes me feel more feminine in a sport I love doing,” the Mill Creek High School student said.

State law requires hunters to wear an outer garment, such as a shirt or head covering, that is 500 square inches of “daylight fluorescent orange” above the waist when hunting feral hogs, hunting during firearms and primitive weapons bear seasons, and hunting during firearms deer season. HB 927 would add “fluorescent pink” to state law.

HB 927 would also allow the use of air guns on big game when hunting through July 1, 2028. The law allowing air guns to be used for hunting was set to expire next year.

It would also allow the use of a bow and arrow on any type of catfish when fishing. Current law only allows people with valid fishing licenses to use a bow and arrow on channel catfish and flathead catfish.

If it passes the committee Wednesday, the bill will go to the full Senate for its consideration.

