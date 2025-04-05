A.M. ATL: Bills, bills, bills

Morning, y’all! Did you miss the three (!!!) little earthquakes that rattled through northern Georgia last week? That’s probably for the best. They were very minor, don’t worry. But we may see busy tornado activity over the next few weeks and more rainy weather in town this week — including a flood watch for North and central Georgia through this evening. Luckily it won’t get particularly hot, so the whole “living in a greenhouse” vibes will be kept to a minimum.

Let’s get to it.

YOUR GA. LEGISLATION RECAP

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Usually, the last day of the 40-day Georgia state legislative session is a late nighter, but lawmakers surprised everyone — even themselves — by calling it a night early.

Or rather, the state Senate called it a night early, with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones saying at about 9 p.m., “We got all our priorities done” while leaving dozens of bills in limbo.

Now that the lawmakin’s over, here are some of the bills that made it through to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk — and some that didn’t.

✅ Passed both chambers, could be signed by Kemp into law:

New budget: The $37.8 billion plan includes more money for prisons, education and health care.

The $37.8 billion plan includes more money for prisons, education and health care. Anti-transgender measures: One is the transgender sports ban aimed at school-aged women and girls. The other will block gender-affirming care for state prison inmates.

One is the transgender sports ban aimed at school-aged women and girls. The other will block gender-affirming care for state prison inmates. School cellphone ban: Part of a raft of school safety measures considered this session, this would ban phones in grades K-8.

Part of a raft of school safety measures considered this session, this would ban phones in grades K-8. Trump recoup: This would let President Donald Trump and other codefendants get back millions in legal fees from defending against election interference charges in Fulton County.

⏸️ Did not pass both chambers, for now:

DEI crackdown: A bill that would have withheld funding from Georgia schools and universities with undefined “DEI” programs and policies.

A bill that would have withheld funding from Georgia schools and universities with undefined “DEI” programs and policies. Election law overhaul: A set of bills with several state election changes, including the possibility of no Saturday early voting and the state’s withdrawal from a multistate voter integrity group. This marks the first time since 2020 that Georgia’s General Assembly hasn’t changed state election laws.

A set of bills with several state election changes, including the possibility of no Saturday early voting and the state’s withdrawal from a multistate voter integrity group. This marks the first time since 2020 that Georgia’s General Assembly hasn’t changed state election laws. Another anti-transgender measure: Another measure to restrict puberty blockers for transgender youth was among the bills left on the table with the Senate’s abrupt departure.

🔎 READ MORE: Trump’s return reshaped Georgia’s legislative session — and previewed next year’s campaign

What happens next?

Gov. Brian Kemp has until May 14 to veto any of the bills on his desk before they automatically become law. Oh, and the session is only technically half over — the legislative cycle runs for two years, so bills abandoned for now could be picked back up in 2026.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

JUSTICE FOR THE LOUISIANA COAST

Credit: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times Credit: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed in Louisiana aiming to hold giant oil companies accountable for damage to Louisiana’s rapidly shrinking coast, and a new decision could change the tide.

Last week a jury ruled Chevron must pay at least $740 million to restore damage it caused to southeast Louisiana’s coastal wetlands. While it will likely be appealed, the decision could set the precedent for other major oil companies under scrutiny.

🛢️ The legal center of the case: Louisiana regulations require oil companies to maintain and rebuild coastal areas that are damaged in the process of dredging, drilling and dumping. Expert witnesses testified Chevron did not follow these regulations and ignored other established practices.

“No company is big enough to ignore the law, no company is big enough to walk away scot-free,” the plaintiff’s lead attorney John Carmouche said after the decision.

PROTESTS IN ATL AND BEYOND

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Thousands of people gathered in every state this weekend to protest President Donald Trump and his administration.

About 1,200 “Hands Off!” protests were organized by an array of civil rights groups, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans, elections activists and others.

In downtown Atlanta, an estimated 20,000 people turned out to march through Midtown Atlanta and gather at the Georgia Capitol. Signs and conversations among the crowd highlighted layoffs at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as tax hikes, tariffs and cuts to federal programs.

Early reports from law enforcement indicate the nationwide protests remained peaceful.

READ MORE: Scenes from Saturday’s demonstration

UCONN DO IT

Credit: Chris O'Meara/AP Credit: Chris O'Meara/AP

UConn’s back on top of the basketball world. The Huskies toppled No. 1 seed South Carolina to win the school’s 12th (!!!) NCAA women’s basketball title — but the first since 2016.

UConn’s Paige Bueckers cemented her status as an icon for her part in UConn’s dominant season, and is the expected No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on April 14. Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks were trying for a third title in four years.

No. 1 seeds Florida and Houston will face off tonight in the men’s final.

In hoops news closer to home, Georgia Tech hired Maryland associate head coach Karen Blair as its women’s basketball coach, and the Hawks inched closer to the seventh seed for the NBA playoffs.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚕️ The Trump administration has rescinded some $300 million in Georgia public health funds. The grants, some going into 2027, were intended to help the state address the pandemic and prop up shaky health care infrastructure.

👕 About 97% of the clothes and shoes purchased in the U.S. are imported, and trade groups say Trump’s latest round of tariffs will make them more expensive. The sweeping tariffs already tanked global markets last week.

♀️ Tifton County prosecutors have dropped charges against a local woman who suffered a miscarriage. Selena Chandler-Scott was arrested for “concealing the death of her own miscarried fetus.” The case invoked national outrage over Georgia’s abortion laws.

📱U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ex-husband Perry Greene apologized for shouting racist insults to a group of Muslim women after video of the interaction went viral.

🚔 About 1,500 immigrants living in Georgia have been arrested since Trump’s inauguration, according to federal agents. It’s not clear whether this is an uptick of immigration arrests over the same span of time.

NEWS BITES

Five ways to get kicked out of the Masters, which starts today

Rule No. 1: It’s a no-phone zone! Don’t even think about your phone! Think about golf instead.

Former Falcons great Julio Jones is retiring

C’mon, Julio, enter your sports broadcasting era! You’d be so good!

Oh good, the Braves won a game

“A” being the operative article here. They took out their frustrations on the poor Marlins with a 10-0 win Friday, followed by a loss Saturday and a postponed Sunday rubber match. The Braves are 1-8.

Atlanta United chalks a meh 1-1 draw against Dallas

OK, that’s enough sports for today.

Galapagos tortoises at Philadelphia Zoo become first-time parents at nearly 100

Not what they meant by “On the Origin of Species,” but go on with your bad tortoise selves!

ON THIS DATE

April 7, 1983

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

From the front page of The Atlanta Constitution: In order to bring more “wholesomeness” to the event and avoid the playing of rock music, The Interior Department announced Wednesday that Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton will be the star attraction at this year’s traditional fireworks display on the Mall.

Interior Secretary James Watts caught flak when he banned “rock bands” from playing Washington’s traditional July 4 bash. And by “rock bands” we mean ... The Beach Boys. Yes, he banned that infamously unwholesome shock rock act, The Beach Boys.

ONE MORE THING

This weekend, I went to a funeral for a church friend — the kind of person you know, but don’t really know, ya know? I learned he was a massive weather wonk, transcribed 750,000 words of historical documents for the Smithsonian Museum and has a collection of acquired watercolors displayed at the High Museum of Art.

The point is, people are extraordinary! Do you know who reads this newsletter? A former state Supreme Court Justice, a Georgia mayoral family, doctors, geologists, music professors, military heroes and countless people who have changed Atlanta and their communities for the better. It’s always such a honor to hear from readers and learn their extraordinary stories. We’re in fascinating company with our A.M. ATL family!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.